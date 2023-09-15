‘We are not criminals’: Oban takeaway boss claims Home Office raid was heavy handed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘We are not criminals’: Oban takeaway boss claims Home Office raid was heavy handed

Shaukat Chaudhry says 14 Home Office enforced his business last Friday.

By Louise Glen
Mr Chaudry outside his business Kebabish in Oban
Owner of Kebabish curry house, Shaukat Chaudhry. Image: DC Thomson.

An Oban takeaway owner has said staff no longer want to work for him following a Home Office raid on his premises.

Shaukat Chaudry, 55, said four of his five workers were detained by the Home Office after officers descended on his business last Friday night.

The raid took place around 7pm as the business was preparing food for customers.

The Pakistan-born workers were interviewed for an hour by “14 officers”, and one was taken to a detention centre. He was later released on bail.

Mr Chaudry told The Daily Record that all four men have the legally required visas and permits to work at Kebabish in Oban.

Staff were ‘terrified’ following the raid on the Oban takeaway business

In a statement, the Home Office said three of the four had been released, while a fourth person was on bail.

George Street in Oban, where Kebabish is located.
A congested George Street, Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

It is the second time the popular Kebabish shop on George Street has been raided by the Home Office.

It is understood that four businesses in the town were raided last Friday.

Mr Chaudry told The Daily Record: “I am planning to leave Oban. There is no place left for me and my staff are so terrified they don’t want to work here.”

“Our five staff were treated very disrespectfully.“

The staff members were interviewed for more than an hour.

One worker was taken to Dungagel immigration removal centre.

He said: “I have great concern about this raid because our self-respect was badly hurt.”

“There were these 14 people walking everywhere, my staff are so scared, so terrified now, they are mostly in their 20s and they don’t want to work here.”

He said the business had lost up to £2,000 for lost trade.

He added: “They handled it very, very badly. They could have come in and simply asked for information – all the details are with the Home Office.

“It’s very embarrassing, we are not criminals, we are not drug dealers.”

A second business, owned by Mr Chaudry may not re-open due to staff now not wanting to work in the business.

‘Lost the respect of the town’

He said because of the raid, he had lost the respect of people in the town.

He said: “I don’t want to stay in Oban anymore, the way we were treated, with customers standing inside, customers standing outside, all the people from the neighbouring shops, what respect do I have left?”

Customer Mhari Bryce was picking up a curry at the time of the raid.

She said: “It is absolutely disgraceful that this has happened to people who have the correct paperwork to be in the UK.

“The manager of the business looks out for his staff and runs an excellent business in the town.

“This was heavy-handed and has frightened the workers. These men were wrongly targeted and an apology should be made.”

The passports of Mr Chaudry's workers were checked by Home Office officers.
The Kebabish staff members passports were checked. Image: Shutterstock.

A Home Office spokesman said: “To ensure any level of disruption caused by the enforcement visit was kept to a minimum, another member of staff was taking online orders to allow the business to operate while officers were within the premises.”

 

