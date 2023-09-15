Defra accused of being ‘asleep at the wheel’ on seed potato exports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defra accused of being ‘asleep at the wheel’ on seed potato exports

Seed potatoes can be exported to Northern Ireland from the end of September.

By Katrina Macarthur
The UK Government hasn't raised the issue of exports to the EU since March, according to MP Richard Thomson.
The UK Government hasn't raised the issue of exports to the EU since March, according to MP Richard Thomson.

Defra has confirmed that exports of seed potatoes from Scotland to Northern Ireland can restart from September 30.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson welcomed the confirmation but he reacted with disbelief that the UK Government hasn’t raised the issue of exports to the EU since March.

Mr Thomson said: “Having a date for the resumption of seed potato exports to Northern Ireland is undoubtedly welcome and provides certainty where previously there was none.

“However, the admission from DEFRA that the issue of lifting the ban on exports to the EU has not been discussed for nearly six months is absolutely astounding.  I worry that it provides an indication of the importance – or lack of – that the UK Government attaches to restoring Scottish seed potatoes – renowned the world over for their high quality – to their rightful export markets.

‘Defra has been asleep at the wheel for months’ says MP Richard Thomson

“It is simply unacceptable that producers in my constituency and across Scotland have had to endure the disruption of not even being able to get seed potatoes into another part of the UK, such was the incompetence of this UK Conservative and Unionist government in its delivery of Brexit, something it should not be forgotten that neither Scotland nor Northern Ireland voted for in the first place.

“Now we find DEFRA has effectively been asleep at the wheel for months when it should have been driving the negotiations to get our markets back.”

The SNP MP had written to DEFRA Minister Lord Benyon continuing to press for progress on the issue and received a response which stated: “We continue to raise this issue [lifting of the ban on seed potato exports to the EU] in our engagements with EU officials, most recently at the Partnership Council in March.”

