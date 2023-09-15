Comedian Janey Godley shares cute pictures of her wee dog Honey on Argyll holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comedian Janey Godley shares cute pictures of her wee dog Honey on Argyll holiday

Honey 'the wee sausage dog' was on holiday at the Loch Melfort Hotel.

By Louise Glen
Janey Godley and her wee dog Honey enjoyed a visit to Loch Melfort Hotel in Argyll.
Image: Janey Godley.

Comedian Janey Godley shared some delightful photos of her “summer” holiday in Argyll, with her “wee dug” Honey making a very cute appearance.

Honey, a rescue dachshund, seemed interested in the Highland cattle near her holiday home.

Sharing pictures of her trip to social media, Ms Godley – who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021 – was encouraging her dog to jump over a small step.

She says: “Come on Honey, time to go out.”

Image: Janey Godley.

In a video posted online Ms Godley can be heard cheering when the dog, who suffers from anxiety, managed to take a jump over the door frame.

She titled the video, “It’s the wee feets”.

Ms Godley was posting photos from her holiday with her husband on social media.

She shared pictures of her breakfast, and dinner, as well as informal photos of Honey and her husband.

Calum Ross, the owner of the Loch Melfort Hotel and Restaurant for some 15 years, said that Ms Godley made a private visit to the lochside hotel, some eight miles south of Oban.

He said: “Janey was here for a few nights earlier in the week.

“It was a private visit but we were  of course delighted with the social media that she created while she was here.”

Ms Godley was waiting on news on her ongoing treatment for incurable ovarian cancer while she was in Argyll.

She said: “When you’re waiting on cancer scan results that will determine immediately how you will live your life, every phone calls rattles the skeleton of your soul with fear – I’m waiting but goodness knows when the call will come.”

Janey Godley, her dog Honey and her husband enjoyed a visit to Loch Melfort Hotel in Argyll.
Image: Janey Godley.
Janey Godley enjoyed scallops on a visit to Loch Melfort Hotel in Argyll.
Image: Janey Godley.
Janey Godley enjoyed a visit to Loch Melfort Hotel in Argyll.
Image: Janey Godley.
Janey Godley enjoyed a visit to Loch Melfort Hotel in Argyll where she had smoked salmon.
Image: Janey Godley

