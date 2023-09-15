Comedian Janey Godley shares cute pictures of her wee dog Honey on Argyll holiday

Comedian Janey Godley shared some delightful photos of her “summer” holiday in Argyll, with her “wee dug” Honey making a very cute appearance.

Honey, a rescue dachshund, seemed interested in the Highland cattle near her holiday home.

Sharing pictures of her trip to social media, Ms Godley – who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021 – was encouraging her dog to jump over a small step.

She says: “Come on Honey, time to go out.”

In a video posted online Ms Godley can be heard cheering when the dog, who suffers from anxiety, managed to take a jump over the door frame.

She titled the video, “It’s the wee feets”.

Ms Godley was posting photos from her holiday with her husband on social media.

She shared pictures of her breakfast, and dinner, as well as informal photos of Honey and her husband.

Calum Ross, the owner of the Loch Melfort Hotel and Restaurant for some 15 years, said that Ms Godley made a private visit to the lochside hotel, some eight miles south of Oban.

He said: “Janey was here for a few nights earlier in the week.

“It was a private visit but we were of course delighted with the social media that she created while she was here.”

Ms Godley was waiting on news on her ongoing treatment for incurable ovarian cancer while she was in Argyll.

She said: “When you’re waiting on cancer scan results that will determine immediately how you will live your life, every phone calls rattles the skeleton of your soul with fear – I’m waiting but goodness knows when the call will come.”