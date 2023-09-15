Police call for witnesses of ‘unexplained’ fire on Albyn Place to come forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police call for witnesses of ‘unexplained’ fire on Albyn Place to come forward

The fire broke out at a property on Tuesday night.

By Ellie Milne
Property damaged by fire on Albyn Place in Aberdeen with police tape in the front
A fire broke out at a property on Albyn Place in Aberdeen on Tuesday night. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Police are treating a fire which destroyed a property on Albyn Place as unexplained.

The blaze broke out at a former office building on the street at about 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Flames quickly spread through the building, near to Prince Arthur Street, which caused the roof to collapse.

A firefighter using a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire at Albyn Place in Aberdeen
A firefighter using a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Fire crews worked through the night with six pumps in attendance at the peak of the blaze.

The building was unoccupied and nobody was injured.

Police appeal for witnesses of Albyn fire

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident and have confirmed they are treating the fire as unexplained.

They are now appealing to the public for relevant information and for any witnesses to come forward.

Police car parked outside damaged building on Albyn Place
Police pictured outside the property on Friday morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Detective Constable Emily Reid said: “Given that Albyn Place is often busy with traffic and a number of pedestrians, we are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 9pm and 9.45pm on Tuesday night to please come forward, as you may be able to assist our inquiries.

“We are also keen to hear from any motorists who may have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 4114 of September 12.

Conversation