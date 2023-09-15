Police call for witnesses of ‘unexplained’ fire on Albyn Place to come forward

Police are treating a fire which destroyed a property on Albyn Place as unexplained.

The blaze broke out at a former office building on the street at about 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Flames quickly spread through the building, near to Prince Arthur Street, which caused the roof to collapse.

Fire crews worked through the night with six pumps in attendance at the peak of the blaze.

The building was unoccupied and nobody was injured.

Police appeal for witnesses of Albyn fire

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident and have confirmed they are treating the fire as unexplained.

They are now appealing to the public for relevant information and for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Constable Emily Reid said: “Given that Albyn Place is often busy with traffic and a number of pedestrians, we are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 9pm and 9.45pm on Tuesday night to please come forward, as you may be able to assist our inquiries.

“We are also keen to hear from any motorists who may have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 4114 of September 12.