Warning animals will suffer if closure of Caithness SSPCA rescue centre goes ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Warning animals will suffer if closure of Caithness SSPCA rescue centre goes ahead

Caithness Cats Protection fear the closure will spark an 'animal welfare crisis'.

By Louise Glen
Three cats standing.
Kingsley and his two siblings are some of many cats that have been supported by the SSPCA. Image: SSPCA.

Animals will suffer if the closure of a pet rescue centre covering Caithness, Sutherland and Orkney goes ahead, a charity has warned.

Caithness Cats Protection has called on the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) to rethink its plans to close Balmore near Dounreay by Thurso.

Balmore is the only SSPCA centre in the area and is earmarked for closure by the end of October.

Caithness Cat Protection is warning against closure of SSPCA centre

Volunteers for the charity, which fosters and rehomes cats and kittens, fear pets who are without a home could end up in the wrong hands.

Joan Campbell of Caithness Cats Protection said: “The decision to close Balmore SSPCA in Caithness goes so far beyond the realms of caring for animal welfare, most people believed they had misheard.

Balmore SSPCA is for the axe under the guise of expansion of services to communities.”

Caithness Cats Protection has warned of a looking disaster. Pictured are three kittens looking up into the camera.
Caithness Cats Protection has said there is a looming disaster for pets in Caithness and beyond. Image: Cats Protection.

Meantime the SSPCA is bringing its Pet Aid Roadshow to Thurso on September 27 – a move which Mrs Campbell says is”like using a band-aid to heal an axe cut.”

She added: “It is a sop to the voices of concern as it sinks in that the whole of the north, including the Orkney Islands, will be without an animal welfare centre.”

Balmore SSPCA is one of two centres to close

She continued: “The area is fortunate in having two well-recognised charities for animal welfare, KWK9 Rescue for dogs, and Caithness Cats Protection, both run by volunteers, but neither one is a centre.

“The excellent work of those two charities goes a long way to ensuring they are already in desperate need of more fosterers without the additional stress of closing the Balmore centre.

“If nothing concrete takes the place of SSPCA Balmore, then there really is going to be an animal welfare crisis in the far North of Scotland.”

Pets, including like the dog pictures in a workers arms in this picture will have no where to go.
An SSPCA rescue dog. Image: SSPCA.

In an earlier statement, the SSPCA said: “As part of the move to focus more services in the heart of communities, two of our smaller animal rescue centres, in Ayrshire and Caithness, will close by the end of October 2023.

“All of the colleagues and volunteers who work at these rehoming centres have been offered redeployment into community outreach-based roles, meaning there will be no compulsory redundancies attached to the centre closures.

“All animals in the two centres will either be fostered, rehomed or moved to other Scottish SPCA sites.”

We have asked the SSPCA if it will reconsider its decision.

More from Highlands & Islands

Inverness Sheriff Court.
Disgruntled son-in-law jailed for stealing £110,000 of machinery from businessman's yard
Samantha Kane took over Carbisdale Castle a year ago Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Carbisdale Castle: Owner reveals how a letter from the King helped her beat her…
Robert Bromell
Man in court charged with murder after dad dies following collision with ambulance
Coastguard helicopter.
Woman airlifted to hospital after being found unresponsive while snorkelling at Hebrides beauty spot
ScotRail train in Aberdeen station.
Food trolleys back on Aberdeen and Highland trains - but booze still banned
2
Trees and bushes line the B9091 near Croy.
Man, 56, dies in one-car crash near Highland village
Cars parked in a cemetery in Harris.
'Raucous crowds': Tourists still camping in Western Isles cemetery car parks almost a year…
Struan Primary School in Skye
Highland Council agree to close two primary schools
The search for Charles Kelly enter its 11th day.
Discarded orange peel could be the key to finding missing Glencoe hillwalker as search…
Campaigners want an inquiry into the number of wind farms planned for Skye
New calls for inquiry into planned Skye windfarms and power line