Warning animals will suffer if closure of Caithness SSPCA rescue centre goes ahead

Animals will suffer if the closure of a pet rescue centre covering Caithness, Sutherland and Orkney goes ahead, a charity has warned.

Caithness Cats Protection has called on the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) to rethink its plans to close Balmore near Dounreay by Thurso.

Balmore is the only SSPCA centre in the area and is earmarked for closure by the end of October.

Volunteers for the charity, which fosters and rehomes cats and kittens, fear pets who are without a home could end up in the wrong hands.

Joan Campbell of Caithness Cats Protection said: “The decision to close Balmore SSPCA in Caithness goes so far beyond the realms of caring for animal welfare, most people believed they had misheard.

“Balmore SSPCA is for the axe under the guise of expansion of services to communities.”

Meantime the SSPCA is bringing its Pet Aid Roadshow to Thurso on September 27 – a move which Mrs Campbell says is”like using a band-aid to heal an axe cut.”

She added: “It is a sop to the voices of concern as it sinks in that the whole of the north, including the Orkney Islands, will be without an animal welfare centre.”

She continued: “The area is fortunate in having two well-recognised charities for animal welfare, KWK9 Rescue for dogs, and Caithness Cats Protection, both run by volunteers, but neither one is a centre.

“The excellent work of those two charities goes a long way to ensuring they are already in desperate need of more fosterers without the additional stress of closing the Balmore centre.

“If nothing concrete takes the place of SSPCA Balmore, then there really is going to be an animal welfare crisis in the far North of Scotland.”

In an earlier statement, the SSPCA said: “As part of the move to focus more services in the heart of communities, two of our smaller animal rescue centres, in Ayrshire and Caithness, will close by the end of October 2023.

“All of the colleagues and volunteers who work at these rehoming centres have been offered redeployment into community outreach-based roles, meaning there will be no compulsory redundancies attached to the centre closures.

“All animals in the two centres will either be fostered, rehomed or moved to other Scottish SPCA sites.”

We have asked the SSPCA if it will reconsider its decision.