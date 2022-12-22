Gender reform: All you need to know as new law passes at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Gender reform: All you need to know as new law passes at Holyrood

Controversial new laws making it easier for people to change their legal gender passed at Holyrood despite a mini rebellion from some SNP members, including Inverness veteran politician Fergus Ewing.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 22, 2022, 4:45 pm Updated: December 23, 2022, 10:50 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.

Controversial new laws making it easier for people to change their legal gender passed at Holyrood despite a mini rebellion from some SNP members, including Inverness veteran politician Fergus Ewing.

The reforms eventually passed comfortably by 86 votes to 39 after three days of tense debate, and two mammoth late-night sittings.

The final vote was marred by heckling from the public galleries – including one woman lifting her skirt up and shouting at MSPs.

And a senior UK Government minister immediately threatened to try to step in and block the law coming into effect.

Here’s all you need to know about the new law after a dramatic week in the Scottish Parliament.

What does the new law mean?

The reforms intend to simplify the process for transmen and transwomen wishing to be legally recognised in their new gender.

Transgender Scots will be able to self-identify without a medical diagnosis, and will only have to live in their acquired gender for three months instead of two years.

I’m a feminist, I will argue for women’s rights.

– Nicola Sturgeon

The government says the new law is focused on removing obstacles for trans people by making it easier for them to obtain a new birth certificate.

Transmen and transwomen do not have to go through this process and many already live in their acquired gender without formal legal recognition.

Have the reforms been watered down?

Hundreds of amendments were heard over two extended days of debate and argument.

But many of the proposals put forward to alter the laws were defeated by the government.

Young people aged 16 and 17 will still be allowed to legally transition after attempts to keep the minimum age at 18 were rejected.

An attempt to ban sex offenders from being able to change gender was narrowly defeated.

However, the government accepted proposals to ensure full risk assessments are carried out on anyone applying who has committed a sexual offence.

Nicola Sturgeon defended her party’s gender reforms. Image: PA.

Gender reform dominated the main exchanges at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday where Nicola Sturgeon was quizzed by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

Backing her plans, Ms Sturgeon said: “I’m a feminist, I will argue for women’s rights, I will do everything I can to protect women’s rights for as long as I live.

“But I also think it’s an important part of my responsibility to make life a little bit easier for stigmatised minorities in our country.”

Why has this caused such anger?

Opponents claim women will be put at risk by making it easy for men to easily self-identify as women.

Vocal critics have included Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who controversially wore a T-shirt describing Ms Sturgeon as a “destroyer of women’s rights”.

JK Rowling wears t-shirt accusing Nicola Sturgeon of ‘destroying women’s rights’.

The majority of Scottish Tories strongly opposed the plan.

Hundreds of campaigners – including SNP MP Joanna Cherry who opposes the reforms – held one last rally outside parliament today before the vote succeeded.

Joanna Cherry has been a critic of the reforms. Image: PA.

In parliament, one heckler shouted out in a bizarre attempt to make her view clear on self-identification.

She yelled: “Shame on you, this is the darkest day. I am a duck trapped in a woman’s body, quack quack. I am a duck trapped in a woman’s body, quack, quack, quack.”

Three women were escorted from the gallery by police.

After the final decision was announced, another heckler lifted up her skirt and yelled out an obscenity.

She also said: “Parliament does not respect the rights of women, if you can’t be decent to women being raped in jails and not be decent, then I will not.”

How did local MSPs vote?

Ex-senior minister Fergus Ewing, who represents Inverness and Nairn, was one of nine SNP MSPs who voted against the reforms.

His party colleague Ash Regan made an impassioned plea against the new law having already quit her government post over the controversial policy.

Fergus Ewing voted against the gender reforms. Image: DC Thomson.

Three Scottish Tories went against their party and backed the new laws, but all north and north-east Conservatives were opposed.

What happens next?

Now the gender reforms have been approved, the law will be sent to for royal assent – usually just a formality.

However, there is also a chance the UK Government will mount a legal challenge.

UK Tory equality minister Kemi Badenoch expressed concerns.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman warned Westminster may contest the law when she was attorney general.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack confirmed the Tories will try to block the law. Image: PA.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack confirmed the UK Government could now take steps to block the reforms from becoming law.

After the vote, he said: “We share the concerns that many people have regarding certain aspects of this bill, and in particular the safety issues for women and children.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented