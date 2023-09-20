Search for pensioner missing from walking holiday in Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Search for pensioner missing from walking holiday in Skye

Francis Johnson was last seen two weeks ago.

By Louise Glen
Francis Johnson was last seen at Glenbrittle Campsite on Skye. He was reported missing on Monday. Image: Police Scotland.

Police want to speak to anyone who has seen a missing pensioner who is missing from a walking holiday on Skye.

74-year-old Francis Johnson was last seen at the Glenbrittle Campsite on Wednesday September 5 – and he has not been in contact with his family since.

The experienced walker and camper left his home in Dorest on Monday September 4 for a holiday in the West Highlands, but after booking into Glenbrittle he has not been seen since.

His car and camping equipment are still on the site. He had made bookings at various campsites in the area.

Pensioner’s car and camping equipment still at Glenbrittle

His family reported him missing on Monday.

Mr Johnson is described as 6ft, of medium build, grey balding hair and would be wearing outdoor clothing.

Francis Johnson was last seen at the Glenbrittle Campsite on Skye. Image: Stock.

It is not known which route he may have taken from the campsite but is believed to have left on foot.

Sergeant Graham Cameron, of Portree Police Station, said: “Francis is an experienced walker and plans his trips meticulously so it is out of character for him to be missing and not be in touch with family and friends.

“Concerns are growing for his welfare and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him or knows where he might be.

“If you were out and about in the Glenbrittle area and may have seen him please get in touch. Likewise, if you have given a lift to anyone of his description.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact officers immediately on 101, quoting reference number 3266 of Monday September 18.

