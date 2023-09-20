Search for pensioner missing from walking holiday in Skye

Police want to speak to anyone who has seen a missing pensioner who is missing from a walking holiday on Skye.

74-year-old Francis Johnson was last seen at the Glenbrittle Campsite on Wednesday September 5 – and he has not been in contact with his family since.

The experienced walker and camper left his home in Dorest on Monday September 4 for a holiday in the West Highlands, but after booking into Glenbrittle he has not been seen since.

His car and camping equipment are still on the site. He had made bookings at various campsites in the area.

Pensioner’s car and camping equipment still at Glenbrittle

His family reported him missing on Monday.

Mr Johnson is described as 6ft, of medium build, grey balding hair and would be wearing outdoor clothing.

It is not known which route he may have taken from the campsite but is believed to have left on foot.

Sergeant Graham Cameron, of Portree Police Station, said: “Francis is an experienced walker and plans his trips meticulously so it is out of character for him to be missing and not be in touch with family and friends.

“Concerns are growing for his welfare and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him or knows where he might be.

“If you were out and about in the Glenbrittle area and may have seen him please get in touch. Likewise, if you have given a lift to anyone of his description.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact officers immediately on 101, quoting reference number 3266 of Monday September 18.