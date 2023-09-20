Body found in search for missing 75-year-old woman from Elgin

A body has been found in the search for a woman missing from Elgin.

Catherine Stewart, 75, was last seen in the Bishopmill area at about 11pm on Monday September 18.

Police have now confirmed a body has been found in the Elgin area.

While the woman’s body has not been formally identified, officers say Catherine Stewart’s family have been made aware.

It follows after police and a coastguard helicopter were spotted carrying out a search near Lossiemouth last night. It is understood the search was stood down overnight.

A police spokesperson said: “The body of a woman has been found in Elgin during searches for a missing person.

“She is yet to be formally identified but the family of Catherine Stewart, 75, who had been reported missing in the area has been informed.”