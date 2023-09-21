Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Stones on bin lids’ row skews Orkney’s annual council complaints figures – total number of complaints rose by 50%

The public weren't happy with the confusion over securing bin lids.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney bins
new rules meant bins could be secured by approved methods only. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook.

Orkney Islands Council saw a 50% rise in the number of complaints it received over one year, mostly because of one issue – bin collection.

The council saw a total of 166 complaints between April 1 2022 and March 30 this year, compared to the 111 it saw in the previous financial year.

A report due to go to the council’s Monitoring and Audit committee gives an overview of how the council is handling its complaints.

Exact figures are not given around the subjects of complaints

However, the report repeatedly mentions the “large number” of complaints the council received about one specific issue.

In official terms, this is the council’s “communication of changes relating to waste collection operational practices”.

In other words, whether it was OK to put a stone on top of your bin to stop it blowing open.

This relates to a stand-off between Orkney residents and the council last autumn.

The council said its binmen couldn’t empty bins that had had their lids weighed down against the wind with stones or bricks.

Residents issued complaints as they were left “dissatisfied” or “unsure” about how to secure their bins, the report says.

How did the Orkney bin lid row end?

The council says it learned from the situation by issuing a press release.

Also, new methods of securing bin lids were found, trialled by staff, and shared with the public.

In fact, the report claims the number of complaints about this issue was so high it “skewed” the annual figures.

The report states that 81% of the 2022/23 complaints were closed at the first stage of the council’s complaints process.

Of the stage 1 complaints, 51% were upheld by the local authority, with 41% not upheld, and 5% partially upheld.

Complaints that went on to stage two, i.e. those that required an investigation, had a response time of 20.4 days.

This is just over the 20 days recommended by the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman.

Of these complaints, 48% were upheld, 32% weren’t, and 20% were partially upheld.

Comments attached to the council’s report said that 50% being upheld shows that the council is acknowledging its mistakes, apologising, and taking action on them.

More from Highlands & Islands

Peter Langford Cycling in a bright green shirt.
90-year-old grandfather to become one of the oldest to cycle the length of Britain
John Wallace, a lung transplant patient, is calling on others to donate.
Inverness transplant patient is urging you to be an organ donor
Breaking news image.
Benbecula woman raped twice by stranger as police hunt attacker with 'English accent'
Francis Johnson was last seen at Glenbrittle Campsite on Skye. He was reported missing on Monday.
Search for pensioner missing from walking holiday in Skye
Goats Chaz and Dave break into a house.
Oban farmer stunned after cheeky pet goats 'break in' to house and wreak havoc…
Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport chief executive Calum MacPherson at the new HQ.
North's green freeport team sets up shop in Inverness
Two women sit drawing on a rugged landscape, facing water.
'Pulse of the landscape': North Uist artistic collective celebrates latest exhibition amid fight for…
roadworks on the A82 south of Spean bridge.
Busy Highland road to introduce 10mph convoy system for 10 days as drivers warned…
The cafe as it would look next to the shoreline of Loch Etive in Connel.
Plans submitted for café and drive-thru takeaway on banks of Loch Etive near Oban
Scotrail strike network rail
More travel disruption expected as Met Office issues yellow warning for winds

Conversation