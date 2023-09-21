Callum Maclean eyes another Nairn County win against Broxburn after ‘strange’ 2020 meeting

Callum Maclean is hoping for more positives memories when Nairn County face Broxburn Athletic again in the Scottish Cup.

The sides clash at Albyn Park on Saturday in round one of the national competition.

Nairn previously hosted the East of Scotland League Premier Division leaders at Station Park during the Covid-19 disrupted 2020-21 campaign.

Although the Wee County progressed on penalties following a 0-0 draw Maclean doesn’t look back on the experience with particular fondness.

The defender also reckons Nairn will need to be better than they were in that clash if they are to progress this time.

Maclean, 31, said: “It was a strange game during Covid, they travelled up and I don’t think they were even allowed a shower after the game having come up from Edinburgh.

“From memory it was a terrible game, but at least there was nobody there to actually watch it, and apologies to anybody that paid for a stream because it wasn’t a great spectacle.

“I think both teams have improved since then and it could be another tight game on Saturday.

“Both teams will want to perform much better.

“It was a strange game in many regards because of all the Covid elements to it.

“As a defender it wasn’t too bad a game because there weren’t many chances.

“But I think this time we’ll need to improve quite a bit from then and their players would probably say the same.”

Turnaround in form

Nairn make the trip to West Lothian in good form having won their last five games in all competitions.

Prior to that the Wee County went six matches without a victory at the start of the season.

Maclean added: “We had a difficult start to the season but we’ve picked up again in the last few weeks.

“We were struggling to score at the start of the season but we’ve scored 22 goals in our last six matches.

“Hopefully we’ve turned a corner and we can keep it going.

“If you’re not scoring then it puts pressure on the defence and we weren’t keeping clean sheets either.”

Versatility a compliment

Maclean is in his ninth season with Nairn and during that lengthy stint he’s occupied a variety of positions including right-back, left-back, centre-back and centre midfield.

Although some players don’t enjoy changing positions Maclean is happy to be considered versatile.

He said: “I’m happy to play wherever, it doesn’t really bother me.

“As I get older I seem to be going further back and spending more time in defensive positions.

“But I’m happy to try to help the team wherever I’m asked to play.

“I take it as a compliment that I’m trusted to play in various positions and it doesn’t bother me where I’m asked to play.”