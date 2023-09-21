Callum Maclean eyes another Nairn County win against Broxburn after ‘strange’ 2020 meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Maclean eyes another Nairn County win against Broxburn after ‘strange’ 2020 meeting

The Wee County are on the road to West Lothian in round one of the Scottish Cup.

By Callum Law
Callum Maclean, right, pictured in action for Nairn County
Callum Maclean, right, pictured in action for Nairn County

Callum Maclean is hoping for more positives memories when Nairn County face Broxburn Athletic again in the Scottish Cup.

The sides clash at Albyn Park on Saturday in round one of the national competition.

Nairn previously hosted the East of Scotland League Premier Division leaders at Station Park during the Covid-19 disrupted 2020-21 campaign.

Although the Wee County progressed on penalties following a 0-0 draw Maclean doesn’t look back on the experience with particular fondness.

The defender also reckons Nairn will need to be better than they were in that clash if they are to progress this time.

Maclean, 31, said: “It was a strange game during Covid, they travelled up and I don’t think they were even allowed a shower after the game having come up from Edinburgh.

“From memory it was a terrible game, but at least there was nobody there to actually watch it, and apologies to anybody that paid for a stream because it wasn’t a great spectacle.

“I think both teams have improved since then and it could be another tight game on Saturday.

“Both teams will want to perform much better.

“It was a strange game in many regards because of all the Covid elements to it.

“As a defender it wasn’t too bad a game because there weren’t many chances.

“But I think this time we’ll need to improve quite a bit from then and their players would probably say the same.”

Turnaround in form

Nairn make the trip to West Lothian in good form having won their last five games in all competitions.

Prior to that the Wee County went six matches without a victory at the start of the season.

Maclean added: “We had a difficult start to the season but we’ve picked up again in the last few weeks.

“We were struggling to score at the start of the season but we’ve scored 22 goals in our last six matches.

“Hopefully we’ve turned a corner and we can keep it going.

“If you’re not scoring then it puts pressure on the defence and we weren’t keeping clean sheets either.”

Versatility a compliment

Maclean is in his ninth season with Nairn and during that lengthy stint he’s occupied a variety of positions including right-back, left-back, centre-back and centre midfield.

Although some players don’t enjoy changing positions Maclean is happy to be considered versatile.

He said: “I’m happy to play wherever, it doesn’t really bother me.

“As I get older I seem to be going further back and spending more time in defensive positions.

“But I’m happy to try to help the team wherever I’m asked to play.

“I take it as a compliment that I’m trusted to play in various positions and it doesn’t bother me where I’m asked to play.”

