90-year-old grandfather to become one of the oldest to cycle the length of Britain

A 90-year-old grandfather is set to become one of the oldest people to cycle the length of Great Britain.

Peter Langford is just 40-miles away from completing a landmark ride from Lands End to John O’Groats.

The Suffolk pensioner decided to take on the daring feat upon turning 90 to raise money for people less fortunate than himself.

Despite suffering from severe arthritis – which has left him dependent on needing a walking stick – he has cycled more than 1000 miles to raise funds in honour of two homeless charities, The Salvation Army, and Access Community Trust.

Peter Langford: ‘I pray for the homeless every day’

Speaking to The Press and Journal, the former Vicar said the struggles of people on the streets have never been far from his mind.

He said: “I’ve always been concerned for the homeless and I try not to pass them by. People end up homeless for all sorts of reasons and for some of them, you could say it’s their fault, but for a lot of them, things happen.

“You and I can’t do much to help them except be friendly, which means a lot to them I know, but the Salvation Army and Access Community Trust can.

“These agencies that I am supporting do wonderful work.

“It’s a very good cause, I think, so this time, I thought if I am going to take up this challenge, why not raise money for the homeless.”

Mr Langford set off from Lizard Point – the most southern point on mainland Britain – on August 22, setting his sights on the north coast of Scotland.

As well as cycling the length of Britain, the avid cyclist decided to visit both the southern and northern points of the country to alter the traditional route.

Mr Langford is no stranger to the iconic route, having completed it a total of four times in aid of charity.

To-date he has raised more than £58,000 but hopes to raise the stakes by raising a further £50,000 on the final leg.

A Just Giving page was set up by his family, with more than £29,300 already donated to his cause.

Overwhelmed by the public’s generosity, he added: “People have been so incredibly generous. People have given me money out of car windows because I have a shirt which says what I am up to.

“At one bed and breakfast, I stayed at, the chap wouldn’t charge me, so I sent all that money to the cause. The generosity of people is great. It has been a huge encouragement.”

‘He’s an incredible example of how to live and grow old’

Mr Langford says the biggest challenge to overcome has been the steep terrain, however, it hasn’t dampened his spirits.

The 1100-mile venture has been something of a family affair, with both his children and grandchildren cheering him on along the way.

He added: “The highlight has been the support of my family. For the first 10 days, my youngest son Paul came with me, so we had a lovely time together. Then my oldest son Tim, cycled with me for three or four days and that was lovely. Now my daughter, Maggi, is here and she’s been supporting in the background with the grandchildren.”

His granddaughter Sasha Langford spoke proudly of his achievements and his desire to give back to others.

She said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my grandpa Peter. Seeing him walking with his arthritic knees and stick is painful to watch. A less determined person would probably think their time for being mobile was up and stay at home.

“I just can’t believe what he’s achieved on his bicycle – something as a healthy 32-year-old I’d be intimidated to take on. It’s so inspiring to see how far willpower and hard work can get you – at any age.

“He also has such a heart for others – especially those less fortunate. A huge motivation for him is raising as much money as possible to help people who are homeless.

“In all his big life decisions, he’s put others before himself. I’m as proud of that as I am of the physical achievement. He’s an incredible example of how to live and grow old.”