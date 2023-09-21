90-year-old grandfather to become one of the oldest to cycle the length of Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

90-year-old grandfather to become one of the oldest to cycle the length of Britain

Peter Langford has cycled from Lands End to John O'Groats to help support people living on the streets.

By Michelle Henderson
Peter Langford Cycling in a bright green shirt.
Peter Langford is just 40-miles away from crossing the finish line in John O’Groats. Image: Peter Langford.

A 90-year-old grandfather is set to become one of the oldest people to cycle the length of Great Britain.

Peter Langford is just 40-miles away from completing a landmark ride from Lands End to John O’Groats.

The Suffolk pensioner decided to take on the daring feat upon turning 90 to raise money for people less fortunate than himself.

Despite suffering from severe arthritis – which has left him dependent on needing a walking stick – he has cycled more than 1000 miles to raise funds in honour of two homeless charities, The Salvation Army, and Access Community Trust.

Peter Langford: ‘I pray for the homeless every day’

Speaking to The Press and Journal, the former Vicar said the struggles of people on the streets have never been far from his mind.

Peter Langford standing beside the iconic John O'Groats sign.
Mr Langford is set to reach John O’Groats this afternoon. Image: Peter Langford.

He said: “I’ve always been concerned for the homeless and I try not to pass them by. People end up homeless for all sorts of reasons and for some of them, you could say it’s their fault, but for a lot of them, things happen.

“You and I can’t do much to help them except be friendly, which means a lot to them I know, but the Salvation Army and Access Community Trust can.

“These agencies that I am supporting do wonderful work.

“It’s a very good cause, I think, so this time, I thought if I am going to take up this challenge, why not raise money for the homeless.”

Mr Langford set off from Lizard Point – the most southern point on mainland Britain – on August 22, setting his sights on the north coast of Scotland.

As well as cycling the length of Britain, the avid cyclist decided to visit both the southern and northern points of the country to alter the traditional route.

Mr Langford is no stranger to the iconic route, having completed it a total of four times in aid of charity.

To-date he has raised more than £58,000 but hopes to raise the stakes by raising a further £50,000 on the final leg.

A Just Giving page was set up by his family, with more than £29,300 already donated to his cause.

Overwhelmed by the public’s generosity, he added: “People have been so incredibly generous. People have given me money out of car windows because I have a shirt which says what I am up to.

“At one bed and breakfast, I stayed at, the chap wouldn’t charge me, so I sent all that money to the cause. The generosity of people is great. It has been a huge encouragement.”

‘He’s an incredible example of how to live and grow old’

Mr Langford says the biggest challenge to overcome has been the steep terrain, however, it hasn’t dampened his spirits.

The 1100-mile venture has been something of a family affair, with both his children and grandchildren cheering him on along the way.

He added: “The highlight has been the support of my family. For the first 10 days, my youngest son Paul came with me, so we had a lovely time together. Then my oldest son Tim, cycled with me for three or four days and that was lovely. Now my daughter, Maggi, is here and she’s been supporting in the background with the grandchildren.”

His granddaughter Sasha Langford spoke proudly of his achievements and his desire to give back to others.

Peter Langford cycling amidst dark clouds during the last leg of his charity cycle from Lands End to John O'Groats.
Peter Langford is on the last leg of his charity cycle from Lands End to John O’Groats. Image: Peter Langford.

She said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my grandpa Peter. Seeing him walking with his arthritic knees and stick is painful to watch. A less determined person would probably think their time for being mobile was up and stay at home.

“I just can’t believe what he’s achieved on his bicycle – something as a healthy 32-year-old I’d be intimidated to take on. It’s so inspiring to see how far willpower and hard work can get you – at any age.

“He also has such a heart for others – especially those less fortunate. A huge motivation for him is raising as much money as possible to help people who are homeless.

“In all his big life decisions, he’s put others before himself. I’m as proud of that as I am of the physical achievement. He’s an incredible example of how to live and grow old.”

