Calum Ferguson says Scottish Cup can lift Clachnacuddin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Calum Ferguson says Scottish Cup can lift Clachnacuddin

The Lilywhites have yet to win this season ahead of their first round tie against Inverurie Locos.

By Callum Law
Calum Ferguson hopes Clachnacuddin can get a lift in the Scottish Cup
Calum Ferguson hopes Clachnacuddin can get a lift in the Scottish Cup

Calum Ferguson wants the Scottish Cup to have transformational effect on Clachnacuddin’s season.

The Lilywhites host fellow Breedon Highland League side Inverurie Locos at Grant Street Park in the first round on Saturday.

Clach have yet to win this season and have lost their last six games in all competitions, conceding 32 goals in the process.

Former Inverness Caley Thistle, Elgin City, Albion Rovers and Brechin City striker Ferguson – who joined Clach last month having previously featured as a trialist – remains optimistic that things will improve for Jordan MacDonald’s side.

The 28-year-old said: “The Scottish Cup has probably come at the perfect time to give us a break from the league.

“We want to get the confidence up, things haven’t gone our way and when it rains it pours in football.

“Hopefully if we could get a positive result that can be the turning point for our season.

“As a young player I was on the fringes of the first-team when Inverness won it in 2015.

“Then when I was at Albion Rovers we knocked out Queen of the South and drew Celtic (2017) which was a glamour tie and financially very important for the club.

“The Scottish Cup can change seasons, we’ve got a tie at home against another Highland League club who have had results going against them as well.

“They’ll be up for it just as much as we are, but it’s an opportunity to put our name in the hat for the next round and that positivity could be what turns things for the rest of the season.

“That’s why the Scottish Cup is such a great competition because it does have that effect.”

Turra extension

Meanwhile, in other Highland League news Turriff United’s Rhys Clark has signed a new contract.

The 20-year-old defender has made 58 appearances since joining the Haughs club in the summer of 2021.

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Rothes v Lossiemouth; Banks o’ Dee v Buckie Thistle highlights

More from Highland League

Calum Ferguson hopes Clachnacuddin can get a lift in the Scottish Cup
Callum Maclean eyes another Nairn County win against Broxburn after 'strange' 2020 meeting
Calum Ferguson hopes Clachnacuddin can get a lift in the Scottish Cup
Striker John McLeod returns to Buckie Thistle
Ewan Clark in action for Turriff United
Turriff United's Ewan Clark looks to hit Scottish Cup goal trail
Calum Ferguson hopes Clachnacuddin can get a lift in the Scottish Cup
Scottish Cup clash brings back happy memories for Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan
Calum Ferguson hopes Clachnacuddin can get a lift in the Scottish Cup
From Langholm to Caithness via Edinburgh - Wick Academy's new signing aims for Scottish…
Inverurie Locos' manager Jamie Watt
Cup clash is the only focus for interim Inverurie Locos boss Jamie Watt
Formartine defender Stuart Smith, who is ready for Scottish Cup action.
Formartine United stalwart Stuart Smith eyes another Scottish Cup run
Calum Ferguson hopes Clachnacuddin can get a lift in the Scottish Cup
Brandon Hutcheson hopes for change in Lossiemouth's fortunes in Scottish Cup
Calum Ferguson hopes Clachnacuddin can get a lift in the Scottish Cup
Michael Finnis says clean sheets are key for Rothes
Calum Ferguson hopes Clachnacuddin can get a lift in the Scottish Cup
Inverurie Locos part company with manager Andy Low