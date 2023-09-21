Calum Ferguson says Scottish Cup can lift Clachnacuddin

Calum Ferguson wants the Scottish Cup to have transformational effect on Clachnacuddin’s season.

The Lilywhites host fellow Breedon Highland League side Inverurie Locos at Grant Street Park in the first round on Saturday.

Clach have yet to win this season and have lost their last six games in all competitions, conceding 32 goals in the process.

Former Inverness Caley Thistle, Elgin City, Albion Rovers and Brechin City striker Ferguson – who joined Clach last month having previously featured as a trialist – remains optimistic that things will improve for Jordan MacDonald’s side.

The 28-year-old said: “The Scottish Cup has probably come at the perfect time to give us a break from the league.

“We want to get the confidence up, things haven’t gone our way and when it rains it pours in football.

“Hopefully if we could get a positive result that can be the turning point for our season.

“As a young player I was on the fringes of the first-team when Inverness won it in 2015.

“Then when I was at Albion Rovers we knocked out Queen of the South and drew Celtic (2017) which was a glamour tie and financially very important for the club.

“The Scottish Cup can change seasons, we’ve got a tie at home against another Highland League club who have had results going against them as well.

“They’ll be up for it just as much as we are, but it’s an opportunity to put our name in the hat for the next round and that positivity could be what turns things for the rest of the season.

“That’s why the Scottish Cup is such a great competition because it does have that effect.”

Turra extension

Meanwhile, in other Highland League news Turriff United’s Rhys Clark has signed a new contract.

The 20-year-old defender has made 58 appearances since joining the Haughs club in the summer of 2021.