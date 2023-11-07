North university’s new Gaelic plan could help solve teacher shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North university’s new Gaelic plan could help solve teacher shortage

New efforts will be introduced as part of UHI's new Gaelic Language Plan.

By John Ross
The University of the Highlands and Islands is stepping up efforts to tackle a shortage of Gaelic teachers in schools.

A national recruitment issue is hampering the growth of Gaelic medium education (GME) in many areas.

In its new Gaelic language plan, the university proposes to increase the number of students teaching in the language.

What is the university doing?

New marketing campaigns and work in schools will help target potential recruits.

The university will work with Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Highland Council, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Argyll and Bute Council to increase applications for teaching posts.

It also plans a new part-time Gaelic medium Professional Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE).

A four-year undergraduate route for primary and secondary teaching to provide a direct route into GME for school leavers and career changers is in its second year of delivery .

A Master of Education degree in Gaelic Education introduced last year is also in its second year.

Prof Morag Redford

Shona Cormack is head of teacher education Sabhal Mor Ostaig, the Gaelic college in Skye. She said GME has grown significantly in recent years.

“Sometimes it is growing faster than the number of teachers coming through. That has caused problems.”

She said there is a high level of interest in becoming a Gaelic teacher.

However, there is no guarantee of a permanent job for teaching graduates after their probationary year. Some rural schools have ongoing difficulty recruiting new teachers.

Prof Morag Redford is the university’s head of teacher education. She said: “We know there is a shortage of Gaelic medium teachers.

“The universities are working hard to produce the graduates and they go into their probationary year.

Doubly difficult for Gaelic

“But in recent years it’s been more difficult for teachers in whatever sector to secure permanent employment.

“It’s doubly difficult in Gaelic medium because there is a smaller number of graduates going into posts in the first place.”

This year it was announced that people looking to retrain as teachers of Gaelic at both primary and secondary education can benefit from the teaching bursary scheme.

The £20,000 bursary is available for career changers in the next academic year whilst studying for a PGDE in the relevant subjects.

Bòrd na Gàidhlig said the support for prospective Gaelic teachers will be invaluable.

Shona Cormack.

The Scottish Government is expected to publish a new languages Bill around St Andrews Day.

Responses to a consultation on the Bill included an increased need for funding and resources to promote GME.

The plan sets out UHI’s ambition for Gaelic to be used “more often, by more people in a wider range of settings”.

It plans to increase the visibility and use of Gaelic throughout the university. It also aims to increase opportunities for staff and students to learn the language.

The plan will be outlined at a free public event in Café Ness by the Cathedral, Inverness, on November 14.

Commitment to champion Gaelic

Vicki Nairn, UHI’s interim principal and vice-chancellor, said the plan articulates a renewed determination to strengthen the position of Gaelic across the partnership.

“Aligned with our strategic plan, it also highlights our commitment to champion Gaelic language and culture in our communities through curriculum, research and student experiences.”

Professor Neil Simco, UHI’s deputy principal academic and research, added: “Our ambitious new plan emphasises the importance of our Gaelic curriculum, including our contribution to Gaelic medium teacher education.

“It also places emphasis on our research programme into Gaelic matters, as well as committing to increasing the use and profile of Gaelic in our day-to-day work.”

Angus Peter Campbell: Don’t let Gaelic medium education be a victim of its own success

Conversation