Thurso Art Gallery reopens after being saved from closure by community arts group

Thurso Art Gallery has reopened its doors after a local community arts group fought to keep it from closing.

The space, which was run by High Life Highland (HLH) until earlier this year , was earmarked for closure due to cost demands.

However, this caused anger among the Caithness arts community since it was the only place in the far north for local artists to display their work.

After negotiations between HLH and the Society of Caithness Artists (SCA), it was decided the gallery would be run as a community arts space.

The SCA has now begun its four-month ‘winter exhibition’ showcasing 20 artists and 50 artworks including paintings, sculptures and glassware.

Ian Pearson, the chairman of the SCA said they and HLH have been working for months to work out how the gallery will run, with this exhibition “an experiment”.

Two attendants were made redundant as HLH prepared to close, so the gallery will now be unstaffed.

However, it is attached to the public library where staff will be present and if anyone wishes to purchase an artwork they can do it at the North Coast Visitor Centre.

The gallery has been a lifeline for years for many local artists who struggle to get their artwork showcased anywhere else.

Gallery ‘useful’ for the wellbeing of local artists

Mr Pearson said: “It’s very useful for the wellbeing of artists to have the gallery in Thurso.

“Anyone who creates wants an outlet to show off their creativity. It’s nice to be appreciated and when artists are able to showcase their work for other people it can help boost their confidence.”

The SCA is a large organisation within Caithness with more than 100 members, 20 of which will be displaying their creations at the Winter Exhibition.

With the gallery reopening, it also provides a unique space for tourists in the north of Scotland to visit.

Mr Pearson says Thurso is in a “unique” position as two exhibitions are running within the town, the other being at the North Coast Visitor Centre.

He said: “The gallery is important to the community, and High Life Highland recognised that and that is why they decided to reopen it for the community.”

While the SCA’s exhibition is running until the start of March, Mr Pearson is hopeful other creative organisations will be able to use the space as well.

As a collective organisation, the SCA has been able to help individual artists struggling to get their work out there.

Mr Pearson said: “We have seen our membership increase over the past four months because by becoming a member of our society you have an opportunity to exhibit at Thurso Art Gallery which you would not have if you were not a member.”

Thurso Art Gallery is open from 10am Monday to Saturday until March 2, 2024.