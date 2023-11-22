Thurso Art Gallery reopens after being saved from closure by community arts group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thurso Art Gallery reopens after being saved from closure by community arts group

The Society of Caithness Artists had been working for months to find a way to keep the gallery open.

By Ross Hempseed
Thurso Art Gallery. Image: SCA.
Thurso Art Gallery. Image: SCA.

Thurso Art Gallery has reopened its doors after a local community arts group fought to keep it from closing.

The space, which was run by High Life Highland (HLH) until earlier this year , was earmarked for closure due to cost demands.

However, this caused anger among the Caithness arts community since it was the only place in the far north for local artists to display their work.

After negotiations between HLH and the Society of Caithness Artists (SCA), it was decided the gallery would be run as a community arts space.

Thurso Art Gallery. Image: Google Maps.

The SCA has now begun its four-month ‘winter exhibition’ showcasing 20 artists and 50 artworks including paintings, sculptures and glassware.

Ian Pearson, the chairman of the SCA said they and HLH have been working for months to work out how the gallery will run, with this exhibition “an experiment”.

Two attendants were made redundant as HLH prepared to close, so the gallery will now be unstaffed.

However, it is attached to the public library where staff will be present and if anyone wishes to purchase an artwork they can do it at the North Coast Visitor Centre.

The gallery has been a lifeline for years for many local artists who struggle to get their artwork showcased anywhere else.

Gallery ‘useful’ for the wellbeing of local artists

Mr Pearson said: “It’s very useful for the wellbeing of artists to have the gallery in Thurso.

“Anyone who creates wants an outlet to show off their creativity. It’s nice to be appreciated and when artists are able to showcase their work for other people it can help boost their confidence.”

The SCA is a large organisation within Caithness with more than 100 members, 20 of which will be displaying their creations at the Winter Exhibition.

With the gallery reopening, it also provides a unique space for tourists in the north of Scotland to visit.

Guests attend the launch of the Winter Exhibition at the Thurso Art Gallery. Image: SCA.

Mr Pearson says Thurso is in a “unique” position as two exhibitions are running within the town, the other being at the North Coast Visitor Centre.

He said: “The gallery is important to the community, and High Life Highland recognised that and that is why they decided to reopen it for the community.”

While the SCA’s exhibition is running until the start of March, Mr Pearson is hopeful other creative organisations will be able to use the space as well.

As a collective organisation, the SCA has been able to help individual artists struggling to get their work out there.

Mr Pearson said: “We have seen our membership increase over the past four months because by becoming a member of our society you have an opportunity to exhibit at Thurso Art Gallery which you would not have if you were not a member.”

Thurso Art Gallery is open from 10am Monday to Saturday until March 2, 2024.

Conversation