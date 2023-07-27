Victory for local artists in battle for Thurso Art Gallery

A closure-threatened gallery is to become a community art space.

High Life Highland (HLH) announced earlier this year that Thurso Art Gallery would shut due to rising costs.

The organisation said the decision was made as they try to balance the books, and announced it would be withdrawing operations and programming at the end of September.

Community groups and artists hit out at the news, describing the Caithness arts scene as “thriving”.

The Society for Caithness Artists‘ chairman Ian Pearson suggested volunteers could help run the space keeping the doors open.

Now HLH has confirmed the gallery will remain accessible for community use.

Local arts groups can use space

The last exhibition due to be staged Flow Festival exhibition after which Mr West confirms the gallery will be made available to the public from October 9.

He added: “The gallery space will be retained and maintained to the same high standard, and will continue to be made available to local community groups, including local arts organisations, crafters, and artists wishing to mount their own exhibitions.

“The space will also be available should local groups or societies who wish to work collaboratively with other agencies or artists, and deliver programming opportunities and exhibitions from out with the area.”

Mr Pearson says he is looking “forward to constructive discussions on the practicalities of holding exhibitions”.