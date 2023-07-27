Victory for local artists in battle for Thurso Art Gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victory for local artists in battle for Thurso Art Gallery

High Life Highland will stop operations at Thurso Art Gallery at the end of September, allowing the community to take over.

By Ross Hempseed
Thurso Art Gallery. Image: Google Maps.
Thurso Art Gallery. Image: Google Maps.

A closure-threatened gallery is to become a community art space.

High Life Highland (HLH) announced earlier this year that Thurso Art Gallery would shut due to rising costs.

The organisation said the decision was made as they try to balance the books, and announced it would be withdrawing operations and programming at the end of September.

Community groups and artists hit out at the news, describing the Caithness arts scene as “thriving”.

The Society for Caithness Artists‘ chairman Ian Pearson suggested volunteers could help run the space keeping the doors open.

Now HLH has confirmed the gallery will remain accessible for community use.

German tourists from a cruise liner tour the Thurso Art Gallery during a stop off in Caithness. Image: Society of Caithness Artists.

Local arts groups can use space

The last exhibition due to be staged Flow Festival exhibition after which Mr West confirms the gallery will be made available to the public from October 9.

He added: “The gallery space will be retained and maintained to the same high standard, and will continue to be made available to local community groups, including local arts organisations, crafters, and artists wishing to mount their own exhibitions.

“The space will also be available should local groups or societies who wish to work collaboratively with other agencies or artists, and deliver programming opportunities and exhibitions from out with the area.”

Mr Pearson says he is looking “forward to constructive discussions on the practicalities of holding exhibitions”.

