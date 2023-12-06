Couple ‘lose absolutely everything’ after house is crushed in freak landslide in Argyll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Couple ‘lose absolutely everything’ after house is crushed in freak landslide in Argyll

Donald MacColl and his partner Vivienne have been left homeless after the new-build cottage in Benderloch was flattened.

By Louise Glen
House crushed in Benderloch.
Donald MacColl and partner Vivienne's house was destroyed in a freak landslide in Benderloch. Image: Donald MacColl.

A couple have been left homeless after their new-build home was crushed by a landslide in Benderloch.

There was just a handrail left to fit in Donald MacColl and his partner Vivienne’s brand-new two-storey cottage in Argyll when the devastating incident happened.

Donald had popped out for just an hour last Friday, and by the time he returned home the property was “on the deck” – flatted by land that had fallen from the hillside behind.

Thankfully Vivienne wasn’t at home.

The couple had invested their pension and life savings into the project.

They are now homeless, all their belongings have been crushed and their car was also destroyed.

Benderloch couple in shock after landslide

Donald and Vivienne had spent the last two years ploughing time, energy and money into the project.

People in the village were also delighted as the once untidy spot, which had lain vacant for years, was finally being put to good use.

The house was newly finished – bar the handrail – and the couple planned to build another house and garage on the ground.

The property that was crushed was destined to be a rental one day to secure their future, and a pension for their retirement.

The family car was also crushed in the landslide in Benderloch.
The family car was also crushed in the landslide in Benderloch. Image: Donald MacColl.

They were looking forward to welcoming people to Benderloch, one of the most beautiful parts of Argyll.

But the landslide has left Donald – known as Dondie – and Vivienne with nothing but the clothes they were wearing that day.

This week they have been staying at Oban Holiday Park in Gallanachmore where staff have gone out of their way to help them with emergency accommodation.

The couple – who are very private people – said they were “devastated” and worried sick about the future.

Donald, a builder and rough caster, said: “I was in the house at 3.30pm when I had to go into Oban to speak to some people about a job, and Vivienne was away.

“I got back from Oban at 5.15pm and the house was on the deck. We lost absolutely everything.”

The Benderloch house was due to be used as a rental property before it was crushed.
The Benderloch house shortly before the landslide. Image: Donald MacColl.

Donald explained that furniture from the upper floor of the house was pushed into the lower floor.

He said: “It must have happened so quickly that if we had been in the house, we would have been dead.

“We have been putting everything into it for the last two years.

“It is all just gone.”

Fundraiser set up for Benderloch couple

A friend Cieran Moran has set up a fundraising page, that has so far raised nearly £5,500 for the couple – for which they are very grateful.

Friends and family have rallied round donating to the GoFundMe page, and many have sent kind messages to the couple.

But Donald said: “We have nothing now, and we fear that we might never be able to pull it back.”

It’s understood that earth from the hillside crumbled after rain, ice and snow forced it to loosen off.

There are around a dozen properties in Benderloch that back onto the hill.

On the fundraising page, Cieran said: “A sudden and very unexpected landslide fell on top of Dondie and Vivienne’s brand new house which has completely destroyed and flattened the house and car.

“Luckily this was during the day on Friday and no one was home thankfully.”

He added: “At this time of year things are hard enough but now they have nothing.”

To help Donald and Vivienne, you can donate here.

More from Highlands & Islands

The site of Coul Links golf club.
Coul Links: Councillors back controversial golf course plans
We've got all the pics from the Press & Journal Christmas Concert in Inverness. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Press & Journal Christmas Concert in Inverness: Don't miss our eight-page picture special supplement
The expansion will add five new highly skilled jobs to the island. Image: Burray Boatyard
Orkney boatyard expansion will double capacity
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Alness pensioner out walking early this morning traced by police
6 August 2011: COUNCIL ADVISES HOUSEHOLDERS TO DOUBLE-BAG 'SMELLY' RUBBISH AS UNPOPULAR FORTNIGHTLY BIN COLLECTIONS GO AHEAD. Unpopular fortnightly bin collections introduced to Badenoch & Strathspey in July appear to be taking their toll. These two public bins in Laggan were both over-filled by Saturday evening, with extra bags dumped beside them. The bins are not due to be emptied until Wednesday 10 August. People concerned about offensive smells from unemptied bins have been told by the Highland Council: "Concerns about smells from rotting organic matter can be allayed by sensible bin management and ensuring that such material is double bagged separately from the ‘clean’, ‘non-smelly’ non-recyclable waste rather than throwing everything in the bin together." The introduction of fortnightly bin collections in the area has lead to confusion, with households now having three bins for rubbish, recycling, and garden waste, but a lack of information about when each bin will be collected. The Highland Council's web site publishes a calendar of collection dates, but the dates for Badenoch & Strathspey remain listed as "currently being updated" after several weeks. Picture: Andrew Smith (07746769756)
There are big changes coming for Highland bins - but the council won't be…
Crash on A870 in Shetland
Two vehicles involved in crash on A970 in Shetland
Parents say cold conditions at Castlebay School is affecting learning.
'It's unacceptable': Freezing Barra pupils and staff have to wear jackets in class
A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain. Image: Met Office
Flooding warning issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Opponents say a golf course would damage protected sites. Image Craig Allardyce
Coul Links golf course planning row: The story so far
The incident happened at a clay pigeon shoot in Argyll.
'Freak accident': Teen seriously injured after being shot at Tarbert firing range