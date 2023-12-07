‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here’ favourites Colin and Justin give top marks to Oban’s No17 hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here’ favourites Colin and Justin give top marks to Oban’s No17 hotel

It was a special trip home to the Highlands and a perfect score at No17 in Oban.

By Louise Glen
Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan on holiday in Oban and Fort William Glen Coe
Colin and Justin enjoyed a visit to the Highlands and Oban. Image: Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan.

Interior design media stars Colin and Justin gave an Oban hotel and restaurant a perfect score in an off-season trip to the west coast.

Justin Ryan, who hails from Glen Nevis in Fort William, was on holiday with partner Colin McAllister.

After making pit stops in Glen Coe and visiting family in Fort William the couple headed down to the Argyll town.

And the trip, through ice and snow, was worth it for the former This Morning favourites – as they praised N017 The Promenade for its top-quality Italian food.

In a post online, Colin and Justin said: “Italian fare, last night, at No17 The Promenade Oban.

The decor at No17 in Oban.
Interior designers Justin and Colin praised the decor of No17 in Oban. Image: Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan.

“Variously pan-fried scallops with nduja and micro greens, and burrata with baby tomatoes.

Colin and Justin say No17 in Oban is ‘a perfect experience’

“For our mains, we enjoyed beef ravioli and crab pasta – each a solid choice: perfectly balanced and well-flavoured.”

The social media influencers who are based between homes in Canada and Glasgow, continued: “As you can see, we scraped our plates clean. Good boys, an’ all.

“A brisk late night walk along the promenade, postprandial, helped digestion and erased a number of calories.

“Nothing, after all, tastes as good as healthy feels. Win, win. ”

Speaking to The Press and Journal the two men said they were pleased to share their experience of the hotel, and West Coast holiday.

Colin and Justin haven’t always had the best culinary experience, especially when they appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2009.

Colin was voted out by the public on Tuesday November 24, in tenth place.

A hotel room at No17. Colin and Justin were delighted with their room in No 17 in Oban, praising its use of colour and sea views.
Colin and Justin were delighted with their room in No 17 in Oban, praising its use of colour and sea views. Image: Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan.

Justin was voted out on Thursday December 3 after making it to the final evening of the show, eventually finishing fourth.

From the jungle to Oban

Their Oban experience couldn’t have been further from the jungle.

“This is a lovely hotel: from check in to check out – and with everything in between. A perfect experience…”, Justin continued.

“My dad had a business in this seaside town, so as a kid I visited every week during summer.

“But it’s perhaps 35 years since I was here.”

Describing No17 as “an utter joy”, they raved about the beautifully designed rooms.

They said they were “a combination of Art Deco finishes, Victorian architecture, modern luxe and vintage detailing conspire a truly hedonistic atmosphere”.

A plate of Italian food served to Colin and Justin at No17 in Oban.
Colin and Justin have raved about their meal and room at No17 in Oban. Image: Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan.

Adding: “The views onto the water are spellbinding, the bed is like a giant marshmallow and the service is gloriously underplayed. This is a VERY different Oban to the one I used to haunt, in the 70’s and 80’s. Me like.”

‘Mother Nature’

In a sweet post the couple – who have been together for more than 35 years – name their favourite designer as “Mother Nature”.

Sharing photos of Oban’s seafront they said: “She certainly played some of her deftest cards as she assembled the scenery around Oban.”

The duo are credited with making laminate flooring popular for homeowners following their work on British TV interior design programmes.

Colin and Justin were delighted with their room in No 17 in Oban, praising its use of colour and sea views.
Colin and Justin were delighted with their room in No 17 in Oban, praising its use of colour and sea views. Image: Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan.

Earlier in the week, Colin and Justin raved about Lochaber.

Stars of Colin and Justin’s Hotel Hell on Canada’s Channel 5, Justin wrote: “Glencoe. Perhaps my favourite place on earth. Heading, this afternoon, to my original home – Fort William.

“The penultimate pic finds me outside my former family residence. From which ONLY happy memories emanate.”

The staircase at No17 in Oban.
The staircase at No17 in Oban. Image: Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan.

Colin and Justin visited the award-winning Highland Cinema, while in the Lochaber town.

The couple flew back to Toronto on Wednesday.

A view of McCaig's Tower in Oban.
The celebrities said ‘Mother Nature’ was their favourite designer. Image: Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan.

