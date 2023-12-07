‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here’ favourites Colin and Justin give top marks to Oban’s No17 hotel

Interior design media stars Colin and Justin gave an Oban hotel and restaurant a perfect score in an off-season trip to the west coast.

Justin Ryan, who hails from Glen Nevis in Fort William, was on holiday with partner Colin McAllister.

After making pit stops in Glen Coe and visiting family in Fort William the couple headed down to the Argyll town.

And the trip, through ice and snow, was worth it for the former This Morning favourites – as they praised N017 The Promenade for its top-quality Italian food.

In a post online, Colin and Justin said: “Italian fare, last night, at No17 The Promenade Oban.

“Variously pan-fried scallops with nduja and micro greens, and burrata with baby tomatoes.

Colin and Justin say No17 in Oban is ‘a perfect experience’

“For our mains, we enjoyed beef ravioli and crab pasta – each a solid choice: perfectly balanced and well-flavoured.”

The social media influencers who are based between homes in Canada and Glasgow, continued: “As you can see, we scraped our plates clean. Good boys, an’ all.

“A brisk late night walk along the promenade, postprandial, helped digestion and erased a number of calories.

“Nothing, after all, tastes as good as healthy feels. Win, win. ”

Speaking to The Press and Journal the two men said they were pleased to share their experience of the hotel, and West Coast holiday.

Colin and Justin haven’t always had the best culinary experience, especially when they appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2009.

Colin was voted out by the public on Tuesday November 24, in tenth place.

Justin was voted out on Thursday December 3 after making it to the final evening of the show, eventually finishing fourth.

From the jungle to Oban

Their Oban experience couldn’t have been further from the jungle.

“This is a lovely hotel: from check in to check out – and with everything in between. A perfect experience…”, Justin continued.

“My dad had a business in this seaside town, so as a kid I visited every week during summer.

“But it’s perhaps 35 years since I was here.”

Describing No17 as “an utter joy”, they raved about the beautifully designed rooms.

They said they were “a combination of Art Deco finishes, Victorian architecture, modern luxe and vintage detailing conspire a truly hedonistic atmosphere”.

Adding: “The views onto the water are spellbinding, the bed is like a giant marshmallow and the service is gloriously underplayed. This is a VERY different Oban to the one I used to haunt, in the 70’s and 80’s. Me like.”

‘Mother Nature’

In a sweet post the couple – who have been together for more than 35 years – name their favourite designer as “Mother Nature”.

Sharing photos of Oban’s seafront they said: “She certainly played some of her deftest cards as she assembled the scenery around Oban.”

The duo are credited with making laminate flooring popular for homeowners following their work on British TV interior design programmes.

Earlier in the week, Colin and Justin raved about Lochaber.

Stars of Colin and Justin’s Hotel Hell on Canada’s Channel 5, Justin wrote: “Glencoe. Perhaps my favourite place on earth. Heading, this afternoon, to my original home – Fort William.

“The penultimate pic finds me outside my former family residence. From which ONLY happy memories emanate.”

Colin and Justin visited the award-winning Highland Cinema, while in the Lochaber town.

The couple flew back to Toronto on Wednesday.