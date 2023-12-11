String of Skye break-ins connected? Police keeping open mind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
String of Skye break-ins connected? Police keeping open mind

Three break-ins happened on December 9.

By Bailey Moreton
Staffin was the scene of one of the break-ins. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Staffin was the scene of one of the break-ins. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Police “are keeping an open mind” on whether a string of break-ins on the Isle of Skye are connected.

Three break-ins happened on December 9. Two happened in the Borve Road area of Borve, and one in the Garafad Road area of Staffin.

Borve is a small village on the Isle of Skye on the northwest edge coast, whereas Staffin is on the east coast.

Detective Constable Steve Turbull, of South Highland CID, is asking that anyone with information comes forward. He is also encouraging home and business owners to be aware.

He said: “Enquiries are progressing and we are keeping an open mind as to whether these incidents are connected.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time of the incidents and saw or heard any unusual or suspicious activity to contact police as soon as possible.

“I would take this opportunity to remind residents to review your home and business security and ensure all doors, especially patio doors, and entry and exit points are properly secured.”

Anyone with information or CCTV and dashcam footage should call Police Scotland on 101. The incident number is 1189 of Saturday, December 9, for the Borve incidents.

Quote incident number 0939 for the Staffin incident.

Anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

Conversation