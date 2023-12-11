String of Skye break-ins connected? Police keeping open mind

Police “are keeping an open mind” on whether a string of break-ins on the Isle of Skye are connected.

Three break-ins happened on December 9. Two happened in the Borve Road area of Borve, and one in the Garafad Road area of Staffin.

Borve is a small village on the Isle of Skye on the northwest edge coast, whereas Staffin is on the east coast.

Detective Constable Steve Turbull, of South Highland CID, is asking that anyone with information comes forward. He is also encouraging home and business owners to be aware.

He said: “Enquiries are progressing and we are keeping an open mind as to whether these incidents are connected.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time of the incidents and saw or heard any unusual or suspicious activity to contact police as soon as possible.

“I would take this opportunity to remind residents to review your home and business security and ensure all doors, especially patio doors, and entry and exit points are properly secured.”

Anyone with information or CCTV and dashcam footage should call Police Scotland on 101. The incident number is 1189 of Saturday, December 9, for the Borve incidents.

Quote incident number 0939 for the Staffin incident.

Anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.