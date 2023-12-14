Missing 45-year-old man thought to be in Caithness area

Members of the public are being asked to keep a lookout to help trace Gabor Henyel.

The 45-year-old is believed to have been in the Caithness area on Thursday.

His exact movements and whereabouts are not known.

Police have, today, issued a public appeal for information to help locate Mr Henyel.

Inspector Stephen Mezals said: “We are keen to establish the whereabouts of Gabor Henyel and would urge anyone who may have information or who believes they have seen him to let us know as soon as they can.”

Police have shared a photograph of Mr Henyel as part of their appeal.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference CR/432849/23.