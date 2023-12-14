Aberdeen romance fraudster ordered to pay back just £1 after scamming OAP out of £30,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen romance fraudster ordered to pay back just £1 after scamming OAP out of £30,000

Cheryl Joss used the 84-year-old's money to buy designer clothes, holidays and expensive gifts for herself.

By Danny McKay
Cheryl Joss, also known as Mitchell, admitted employing romance to con an 84-year-old man. Image: DC Thomson.
Cheryl Joss, also known as Mitchell, admitted employing romance to con an 84-year-old man. Image: DC Thomson.

A heartless romance fraudster who swindled more than £30,000 from a pensioner has been ordered to pay back just £1.

Cheryl Joss, also known as Mitchell, used her ill-gotten gains to buy designer clothes, holidays and expensive gifts for herself after scamming the 84-year-old man.

The 41-year-old was handed a 52-month prison sentence in August this year over the offences.

But a confiscation hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court has now concluded that Joss’ assets amount to “nil”.

Joss found pensioner on dating site

As a result, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin had no option but to grant a confiscation order for the nominal sum of £1.

This came despite Joss’ total benefit from the criminal conduct amounting to £30,763.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was previously told Joss – who has a string of previous convictions for crimes against the elderly – displayed a “poor attitude to her offending behaviour” and “is unable to say why she does these things”.

The court was taken through the harrowing details of how Joss, of HMP Grampian, targeted the pensioner after finding him on dating site Match.com

As the fake relationship continued between October 14 2021 and February 11 last year, Joss spun lies claiming her sister was sick but in reality, she went to Tenerife with her fiance.

She begged the pensioner for financial help and tried to take out personal and vehicle loans in his name without his knowledge.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Police officer dressed in his uniform. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Oban,
Woman, 60, robbed in Alness by teens on bikes
Cheryl Joss, also known as Mitchell, admitted employing romance to con an 84-year-old man. Image: DC Thomson.
Operation to police 250 German football fans flocking to Aberdeen
Cheryl Joss, also known as Mitchell, admitted employing romance to con an 84-year-old man. Image: DC Thomson.
Banchory husband who took wife's shotgun and sparked firearms incident ordered to seek help
Cheryl Joss, also known as Mitchell, admitted employing romance to con an 84-year-old man. Image: DC Thomson.
Son screwed doors shut to keep dad out after mum's 'home truths'
Cheryl Joss, also known as Mitchell, admitted employing romance to con an 84-year-old man. Image: DC Thomson.
Hero Aberdeen shopkeeper armed with snooker cue sent masked knifeman packing
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
Nairn businessman facing jail for campaign of domestic abuse
Melissa Morrice and a picture of Provost Watt Drive.
Former nurse smashed into parked cars while driving drunk with no lights on
A photograph of Elgin Sheriff Court
Sheriff jails drunken Elgin man who assaulted female police officers
Cheryl Joss, also known as Mitchell, admitted employing romance to con an 84-year-old man. Image: DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Police officer in court accused of four sexual assaults
A picture of the fence outside Pittodrie Stadium.
Drink-driver who crashed through Pittodrie fence only had UK provisional licence