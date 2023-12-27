A9 at standstill as drivers battle through Storm Gerrit snow blizzards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A9 at standstill as drivers battle through Storm Gerrit snow blizzards

Traffic is stuck along the A9 due to adverse weather conditions.

By Shanay Taylor
Traffic at standstill on the A9 due to snow blizzards.
Traffic at standstill on the A9 due to snow blizzards. Image: Traffic Scotland.

Snow blizzards have brought the A9 to a standstill as drivers battle through Storm Gerrit.

Traffic is currently stuck in both directions at Dalnaspidal.

Drivers have reported sitting in their cars for up to two hours as heavy snow has made the road impassable.

Snow ploughs and gritters are making their way along the road, but are stuck behind a queue of cars.

The conditions are making drivers wish they had turned back. Image: Millie-jo Semple.

A Bear Scotland spokesman said: “A9 Drumochter, heavy snow on Drumochter, we currently have six gritters in the area.

“Delay your journey if possible.”

Storm Gerrit brings yellow weather warnings

It comes as several Met Office yellow weather warnings are in place, with up to three inches of rain and six inches of snow to fall in some parts.

Storm Gerrit has swept in across the north and north-east with snow, heavy rain and strong winds causing havoc on the roads, trains, ferries and flights.

Alongside heavy snow falling along the A9, there has also been 67mph winds at Stornoway and 61mph at Dunstaffnage, near Oban.

Storm Gerrit: Snow, heavy rain and strong winds close roads and cancel trains, buses, flights and ferries across north and north-east

