A9 at standstill as drivers battle through Storm Gerrit snow blizzards

Snow blizzards have brought the A9 to a standstill as drivers battle through Storm Gerrit.

Traffic is currently stuck in both directions at Dalnaspidal.

Drivers have reported sitting in their cars for up to two hours as heavy snow has made the road impassable.

Snow ploughs and gritters are making their way along the road, but are stuck behind a queue of cars.

A Bear Scotland spokesman said: “A9 Drumochter, heavy snow on Drumochter, we currently have six gritters in the area.

“Delay your journey if possible.”

Storm Gerrit brings yellow weather warnings

It comes as several Met Office yellow weather warnings are in place, with up to three inches of rain and six inches of snow to fall in some parts.

Storm Gerrit has swept in across the north and north-east with snow, heavy rain and strong winds causing havoc on the roads, trains, ferries and flights.

Alongside heavy snow falling along the A9, there has also been 67mph winds at Stornoway and 61mph at Dunstaffnage, near Oban.