Appeal to help find 26-year-old man last seen in Aviemore

Police are appealing for information to help trace a 26-year-old man reported missing from Aviemore.

Lewis Gove, who is from Avielochan, was last seen at around 4am this morning (Tuesday, January 2) at the south end of the town near the Taverna roundabout.

He is described as being around 6ft2, of medium build with light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and white trainers.

Inspector Craig Johnstone has urged Lewis to contact the force to confirm he is safe and well.

He said: “Concerns are growing for Lewis’s welfare and we are keen to make sure he is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Lewis or knows where he is to get in touch.

“Likewise, if Lewis hears about this appeal then please contact us so we know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0343 of Tuesday, 2 January, 2024.