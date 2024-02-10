Oban tenants forced to pay ‘£20 a day’ to heat ‘fuel-efficient’ homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban tenants forced to pay ‘£20 a day’ to heat ‘fuel-efficient’ homes

Residents living in the Glenshellach area are trapped into paying for biomass energy.

By Louise Glen
Rosalyn Anderson says her house in McKelvie Road in Oban is simply too expensive to heat.
Rosalyn Anderson says her house in McKelvie Road in Oban is simply too expensive to heat. Image: Rosalyn Anderson/ Louise Glen.

Residents of an Oban housing estate say they are forced to freeze or pay up to  £20 a day to heat their homes.

Glenshellach – known locally as “behind the hospital” – uses a biomass fuel system to heat a mixture of private and social housing.

Some private buyers were able to upgrade their own home’s heating system before moving in, but the majority of tenants are stuck unable to change their heating source as it is stated in their lease.

Tenants claim that when they signed their leases with West Highland Housing Association, biomass was sold to them as the most fuel-efficient way of heating a home in the country.

Rosalyn Anderson
Rosalyn Anderson has been paying hundreds of pounds every month for fuel. Image: Supplied.

But recent rises in electricity and wood fuel mean costs have soared.

Rosalyn Anderson and her son are desperate to move out from their McKelvie Road home due to rising bills.

Rosalyn, who is disabled, told The Press and Journal: “It has been horrendous.

“I have recently been disabled and unable to get out as much as I was before – so this is the first year I have had to have the heating on to keep us warm during the day.

“I have my heating set to 18C, so the house is not hot, it is barely warm.

“I pay in advance, I put £100 in on Thursday, but that was not enough I am around £117 a week.

“I have put in for a smaller house.”

The biomass heating unit in Glenshellach has meant huge bills for residents.
The biomass heating unit in Glenshellach. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Rosalyn claims her daughter has the same house but with an air source heating – and that her heating costs are almost half.

She added: “It is costing about £1,500 for three months – that can not be right, and it is not affordable.

“My son has to help me out to keep the house warm.

“Neighbours are always asking each other about heating costs.

“The housing association needs to get a new system in place for residents as people are really struggling.”

Mum-of-one Gillian Munro has lived Hyskeir Gardens for a decade and says she has “never known it to be as bad as this”.

‘We can’t do anything about it’

She said: “It is at least £10 a day for heating and hot water, and on top of that, I pay around £100 a month for electricity.

“I just don’t think the housing association, West Highland Housing Association (WWHA) realise the extent of the problem.”

Gillian, who works from home, added: “We can’t do anything about it, as the cost of heating is part of our community fuel system.

“The cost is a real worry – not just for me – but for the whole community.

Houses in the Glenshellach area of Oban are said to be very difficult to heat.
Houses in the Glenshellach area of Oban are said to be very difficult to heat. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“I have long Covid and I work from home. I work in layers of clothes with an Oodie on top just to keep warm.

“My daughter and my partner both have asthma, so we need to put on the heating.

“I see that some of my neighbours are only able to turn it on for an hour in the evening.”

Mum-of-three paying £20 a day for heating alone

Neighbour Elizabeth Kennedy said: “It is costing me £20 a day for heating alone, it is a nightmare.”

The mum-of-three continued: “I was paying what I was asked by the company who were collecting the money, but I got into arrears and I am now having to pay that off at the same time as the bills coming in.

“We are all wrapped up in the house, and we are wearing Oodies to keep warm.”

But she says she, her husband and her children are “never that warm”.

The houses are in the Glenshellach area of Oban.
Residents in Oban say they have huge fuel bills. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Demanding that the system was sorted out to make it more affordable for tenants, she added: “You should be allowed to choose your heating provider.”

Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It has been too expensive to put on the heating throughout the day, so my children are cold all day until we put on the heating for a couple of hours at night.

“When it comes near to the time that I am due my benefit I am choosing between heating and food.

“These costs are so high, I don’t know what I am going to do.”

A West Highland Housing Association spokesperson said: “We are happy to investigate any concerns from customers whose homes have been colder than they would have liked due to the recent cold weather.

“Our dedicated advice service is also available to customers experiencing financial difficulties.

“Please get in touch with us on 01631 566451 or 0300 323 1170 (freephone).

“You can also contact our advice service by emailing mail@westhighlandha.co.uk or calling them at the phone numbers above.”

How does biomass heating work and how much does it cost?

Biomass energy is generated by burning wood, plants and organic matter before being used to power central heating and boilers.

Heating and hot water for properties in the Glenshellach District Heating Scheme comes from a central biomass plant room.

West Highland Housing Association says tariffs for residents must be balanced with rising costs for electricity and wood fuel.

At the moment the price per kWh is 18.5p, with a standing charge of 38.5p per day.

The 2024 electricity price cap is set by the government at 28.4p per kWh and a standing charge of 59.3p.

