Residents battle to save house as burn bursts banks in Inverness flooding chaos

A residential street in Inverness was transformed into a flowing river as a deluge of heavy rain wreaked havoc across the Highland Capital.

Diriebught Road was left impassable this afternoon after Mill Burn burst its banks, sending a steady stream of water down onto the carriageway.

Sandbags were supplied to households along the waterlogged route, as Highland Council workers closed the route to all traffic.

Millburn Academy students were also sent home early over safety concerns as water levels continued to rise.

The conditions transpired amidst a Met Office yellow warning for rain, which will remain in place until 9pm this evening.

Inverness residents band together to help save property from flash floods

Among the worst affected was Diriebught House, located just a stone’s through away from the school.

Pictures taken at the scene show volunteers battling to save the property from being waterlogged – brushing away debris and floodwater from the main entrance.

Sandbags were piled high in the front garden as the strong current caused widespread flooding on both the road and pavements.

The road was shut to all vehicles from 3.30pm as water from the burn continued to pour onto the residential street.

Among the army of volunteers was 14-year-old Yvie MacIvor who said it was “by far” the worst flooding she has seen in the area.

She and her fellow students were sent home at around 2pm as “Police Scotland wanted to shut the road.”

Her father Ross MacIvor was also sent home from work as conditions deteriorated.

The 35-year-old, who works at Nigg Energy Park and stays on Diriebught Road, said flooding began to seep into the building through the walls forcing workers to return home.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “I’ve come home from work.

“My wife’s at home she said it was quite bad here, so I came home to make sure the house is okay. We just stay along the road and we are alright around the corner.

“This is the worst I have seen it here.”

Nearby Millburn Road was also affected by the conditions, causing flooding on the westbound carriageway.

‘It’s been a few years since it has happened like this’

It’s not the first time residents have experienced flooding in the area.

Fellow local resident Annette Grant said it was a “common” sight on the street, however, she was shocked by how quickly it happened.

She said: “It’s been a few years since it has happened like this.

“It came down so quickly. The lady that owns Diriebught House, she gets it really bad.

“I warned the neighbours to get the sandbags out because the burn had burst.

“It is quite common. It used to flow in here (Millburn Crescent) and go straight into the Beefeater and Premier Inn, but they put up a rail, so the water goes right through.

“One year, all the cars here got flooded but this year it hasn’t, but the water level seems slightly higher.”

Motorists left surfing the waves

Motorists have been facing difficult conditions across the city as heavy rain led to widespread flooding.

Balloan Road was transformed into a river as drivers navigated through the flood water.

Sections of Stoneyfield Business Park were also subject to flooding this afternoon.

The bus route created between Inverness campus and Inverness Shopping Park was left impassable.

Staff from Balfour Beatty lay sandbags and dug a trench to disperse the flood water into a nearby pond. Image: Michelle Henderson.

Staff from Balfour Beatty placed sandbags along the route as they attempted to divert the flood water into the nearby pond.

Flooding was also reported on the ground level of multi-storey car par on Rose Street.