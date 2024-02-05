Residents battle to save house as burn bursts banks in Inverness flooding chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Residents battle to save house as burn bursts banks in Inverness flooding chaos

Pupils sent home early from school as deluge turns street into river amid weather warning.

By Michelle Henderson
Diriebught House surrounded by severe flooding.
Diriebught House is at severe risk of flooding after Mill Burn burst its banks. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

A residential street in Inverness was transformed into a flowing river as a deluge of heavy rain wreaked havoc across the Highland Capital.

Diriebught Road was left impassable this afternoon after Mill Burn burst its banks, sending a steady stream of water down onto the carriageway.

Sandbags were supplied to households along the waterlogged route, as Highland Council workers closed the route to all traffic.

Millburn Academy students were also sent home early over safety concerns as water levels continued to rise.

The conditions transpired amidst a Met Office yellow warning for rain, which will remain in place until 9pm this evening.

Inverness residents band together to help save property from flash floods

Among the worst affected was Diriebught House, located just a stone’s through away from the school.

Pictures taken at the scene show volunteers battling to save the property from being waterlogged – brushing away debris and floodwater from the main entrance.

Sandbags were piled high in the front garden as the strong current caused widespread flooding on both the road and pavements.

Direbught House.
Volunteers battled to steer the strong current away from the two-storey house. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

The road was shut to all vehicles from 3.30pm as water from the burn continued to pour onto the residential street.

Among the army of volunteers was 14-year-old Yvie MacIvor who said it was “by far” the worst flooding she has seen in the area.

She and her fellow students were sent home at around 2pm as “Police Scotland wanted to shut the road.”

A red road closure sign blocks Direbught Road.
Council officials closed Diriebught Road in Inverness after it was subject to severe flooding. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Her father Ross MacIvor was also sent home from work as conditions deteriorated.

The 35-year-old, who works at Nigg Energy Park and stays on Diriebught Road, said flooding began to seep into the building through the walls forcing workers to return home.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “I’ve come home from work.

“My wife’s at home she said it was quite bad here, so I came home to make sure the house is okay.  We just stay along the road and we are alright around the corner.

“This is the worst I have seen it here.”

Nearby Millburn Road was also affected by the conditions, causing flooding on the westbound carriageway.

‘It’s been a few years since it has happened like this’

It’s not the first time residents have experienced flooding in the area.

Fellow local resident Annette Grant said it was a “common” sight on the street, however, she was shocked by how quickly it happened.

She said: “It’s been a few years since it has happened like this.

“It came down so quickly. The lady that owns Diriebught House, she gets it really bad.

Cars driving through flooding on Diriebught road.
Motorists faced difficult driving conditions in Inverness; particularly on Diriebught Road due to severe flooding. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson,

“I warned the neighbours to get the sandbags out because the burn had burst.

“It is quite common. It used to flow in here (Millburn Crescent) and go straight into the Beefeater and Premier Inn, but they put up a rail, so the water goes right through.

“One year, all the cars here got flooded but this year it hasn’t, but the water level seems slightly higher.”

Motorists left surfing the waves

Motorists have been facing difficult conditions across the city as heavy rain led to widespread flooding.

A 4x4 vehicle pictured driving through flooding at Stoneyfield Business Park.
A 4×4 vehicle pictured driving through flooding at Stoneyfield Business Park. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Balloan Road was transformed into a river as drivers navigated through the flood water.

Sections of Stoneyfield Business Park were also subject to flooding this afternoon.

The bus route created between Inverness campus and Inverness Shopping Park was left impassable.

Staff from Balfour Beatty lay sandbags and dug a trench to disperse the flood water into a nearby pond. Image: Michelle Henderson.

Staff from Balfour Beatty placed sandbags along the route as they attempted to divert the flood water into the nearby pond.

Flooding was also reported on the ground level of multi-storey car par on Rose Street.

A level of the city's multi-storey car park was flooded due to heavy rainfall.
A level of the multi-storey car park in Inverness was out of bounds today due to flooding. Image: DC Thomson.

