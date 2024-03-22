Man appears in court over attempted murder in Fort William

A man has been charged in connection with attempted murder in Fort William.

A 35-year-old was taken to Belford Hospital with serious injuries following an incident at a property on Mackenzie Court, on Kilmallie Road, around 10.35pm on Wednesday, March 20.

A 46-year-old man has since appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court after being arrested and charged.

Police ‘thank the public’ after arrest

Detective Inspector Calum Reid said “I would like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation so far.

“Residents in the Caol area should expect to see a heightened police presence in the area over the coming days whilst enquiries continue.”