Eight fishermen rescued after boat sinks off Shetland

The crew was safely taken back to shore by two rescue helicopters.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Red and white coastguard helicopter.
The crew was rescued with two helicopters.

Eight fishermen have been rescued after their boat sank off Shetland in the early morning of today.

The vessel, a fishing boat from Shetland, started to take in water 36 miles north-east of the islands.

A Coastguard spokesman confirmed they received the initial call at about 5am.

He said: “The fishermen said they were taking in water and that they would need to use the lifeboats.

“Helicopter Coastguard Rescue 900, from Shetland and Helicopter Brava 9, from Norway, were sent to rescue the crew.”

Rescued Shetland fishermen are ‘safe and well’

The crew was brought back to Sumburgh Airport, where they were assessed by medical teams.

The Coastguard spokesman confirmed all members were found to be “safe and well” and “with no injuries.”

The Lerwick Lifeboat has been sent out to recover the life rafts and alert beacons.

