Shetland care home worker who attacked woman and ‘struggled violently’ with police given warning

Nadine Wilson, who works in Lerwick, has now been issued a warning by the SSSC.

By Ross Hempseed
Nadine Wilson was convicted at Lerwick Sheriff Court in 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Nadine Wilson was convicted at Lerwick Sheriff Court in 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A care home worker from Shetland has received a warning after she was convicted of attacking a woman with a phone and repeatedly kicking her.

Nadine Wilson was convicted of several offences at Lerwick Sheriff Court on September 14, 2022.

This was concerning an incident in May of that year where she assaulted a woman by striking her on the head with a phone and repeatedly kicking her.

She also grabbed the woman’s hair and kicked her again.

The report also stated that while at Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick, Ms Wilson “did resist, obstruct or hinder two constables of the Police Service of Scotland, then in the execution of their duty and did struggle violently with them”.

Ms Wilson had worked as a support worker on Shetland, looking after adults within a care home.

Following an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), a warning was added to Ms Wilson’s file on the register.

Nadine Wilson was convicted of assault in 2022

The SSSC panel found that due to Ms Wilson’s convictions, her fitness to practice was impaired.

In the report, the panel explained that support workers “must not abuse or harm people”.

They added: “You have behaved in a violent manner, which has resulted in you being convicted of assault and assault to injury.

“In addition, you have demonstrated a disregard for the law by struggling violently with police officers.

“Your behaviour is indicative of a lack of control and falls far below that expected of social service workers.”

The panel found Ms Wilson had “limited insight” into how her behaviour had impacted others and assessed the risk of repetition as “moderate”.

However, the SSSC did acknowledge it was an “isolated incident” and Ms Wilson had not been previously investigated by the SSSC.

The warning will remain on Ms Wilson’s file for 12 months.

