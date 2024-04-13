Ice cream with a view: Stovies, mac n’ cheese and Mr Whippy all available at Corran Ices van

A new takeaway truck in Lochaber – Corran Ices – is serving up Scottish staples and Mr Whippy ice cream to locals and tourists.

Operator, and former joint owner of the Castle Stalker View Cafe in Appin, Laura Carmichael is offering family favourites, as well as answering lots of tourists’ questions.

The van is located a stone’s throw from the Corran Ferry.

For a wee van, Laura is packing it in, as there is even fresh barista coffee, waffles, hot dogs and nachos on offer for those making the trip between Corran on the A82 Fort Wiliam to Glencoe road.

There is even baby food, sweeties and some delicious cakes.

Corran Ices offers up great food and Mr Whippy ice cream

Laura wants people in the local area to come down and see her as well – and she will very happily put “blood” or sprinkles on your Mr Whippy in a cup or cone.

Laura said: “We are down here every day and we are here for the entire day, between 8 am and 6 pm.

“It really is a lovely location for the ice cream van and we are all looking forward to what this season has to offer.

“We have been busy, but not necessarily from the ferry traffic, as everyone is focussed on making sure the ferry is running. But people who are walking in the area, or who are living close by have been coming to see us.

‘Stop in for a drink or some good food’

“But we hope that as the season continues more people who are making their way across to Morvern, Ardnamurchan or onwards to Mull and Iona – will stop for a drink or some good food.”

To add to the already extensive menu, Laura hopes to add breakfast rolls with Lorne sausage, bacon and egg at Corran Ices from next week.

She continued: “It is good to be back making good food for people. And it is nice to have so many new faces come to see what we are doing.

“There are lots of tourist’s questions and we are really happy to chat to people.

“We have been really busy and we are going that when people realise that there is plenty of parking during the day at the Corran Outdoors Bunkhouse, even more people will come and enjoy some time by the water, enjoying some ice cream, a Mr Slushy or some food.”

Regular customer TJ Haining from Ardgour was enjoying an ice cream for the second time this week.

TJ said: “I am loving being able to get an ice cream and then take it on the ferry for my journey home.

“The ice cream is delicious and it is well worth coming over on the Corran Ferry for a treat.”