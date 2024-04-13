Ice cream with a view: Stovies, mac n’ cheese and Mr Whippy all available at Corran Ices van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ice cream with a view: Stovies, mac n’ cheese and Mr Whippy all available at Corran Ices van

A new food and drink van has been installed at the Corran Ferry in Lochaber.

By Louise Glen
Laura Carmichael is serving up Mr Whippy for the Corran Ices van in Lochaber.
Laura Carmichael is serving up Mr Whippy for the Corran Ices van in Lochaber. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

A new takeaway truck in Lochaber – Corran Ices – is serving up Scottish staples and Mr Whippy ice cream to locals and tourists.

Operator, and former joint owner of the Castle Stalker View Cafe in Appin, Laura Carmichael is offering family favourites, as well as answering lots of tourists’ questions.

The van is located a stone’s throw from the Corran Ferry.

For a wee van, Laura is packing it in, as there is even fresh barista coffee, waffles, hot dogs and nachos on offer for those making the trip between Corran on the A82 Fort Wiliam to Glencoe road.

There is even baby food, sweeties and some delicious cakes.

Corran Ices offers up great food and Mr Whippy ice cream

Laura wants people in the local area to come down and see her as well – and she will very happily put “blood” or sprinkles on your Mr Whippy in a cup or cone.

Laura said: “We are down here every day and we are here for the entire day, between 8 am and 6 pm.

TJ Haining from Ardgour enjoying an ice cream cone with a flake at Conan Ferry.
TJ Haining from Ardgour was enjoying an ice cream cone with a flake. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“It really is a lovely location for the ice cream van and we are all looking forward to what this season has to offer.

“We have been busy, but not necessarily from the ferry traffic, as everyone is focussed on making sure the ferry is running. But people who are walking in the area, or who are living close by have been coming to see us.

‘Stop in for a drink or some good food’

“But we hope that as the season continues more people who are making their way across to Morvern, Ardnamurchan or onwards to Mull and Iona – will stop for a drink or some good food.”

To add to the already extensive menu, Laura hopes to add breakfast rolls with Lorne sausage, bacon and egg at Corran Ices from next week.

She continued: “It is good to be back making good food for people. And it is nice to have so many new faces come to see what we are doing.

“There are lots of tourist’s questions and we are really happy to chat to people.

Laura Carmichael serving Mr Whippy ice cream at Corran Ices in Lochaber.
Laura Carmichael is serving up delicious treats at Corran Ices in Lochaber. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“We have been really busy and we are going that when people realise that there is plenty of parking during the day at the Corran Outdoors Bunkhouse, even more people will come and enjoy some time by the water, enjoying some ice cream, a Mr Slushy or some food.”

Regular customer TJ Haining from Ardgour was enjoying an ice cream for the second time this week.

TJ said: “I am loving being able to get an ice cream and then take it on the ferry for my journey home.

“The ice cream is delicious and it is well worth coming over on the Corran Ferry for a treat.”

More from Highlands & Islands

The Morangie Hotel and Mansfield Castle Hotel are being sold as one lot. Image: Graham and Sibbald.
£2.5m could buy you TWO Highland hotels on the NC500
Peterhead Prison Museum is one of Aberdeenshire's five-star attractions. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Visitor attractions have their say on VisitScotland's plan to scrap star rating scheme
Jacobite Steam Train has revealled its ticket prices for 2024.
Back on track! 'Harry Potter' train operator conjures up central locking on doors
The crash occurred near the village of Sconser on Skye. Image: Google Maps.
Two in hospital with 'serious injuries' after three-car crash on A87 on Skye
Top influencers: Katie Urquhart, The Stoltman Brothers and Niamh Mackinnon.
11 of the biggest social media influencers in the Highlands and Islands
Breaking news image.
Driver, 25, killed in crash on A970 in Shetland
The A82 is closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
A82 reopens following two-vehicle crash north of Drumnadrochit
Luckily, those inside the six-berth vehicle - who had stopped to shelter from Storm Kathleen - were not injured
Safety warning issued to tourists after motorhome is 'blown down hill' on NC500 route
David McPherson, his wife Elza McPherson, of Inverness, and their grandson, aged just 2, were killed in a crash near Slochd summit in July. Image: Sandy McCook.
US tourist denies causing crash that killed Highland toddler and his grandparents
A car on its side surrounded by police cars and other vehicles on the A96.
One person taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash on A96