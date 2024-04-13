Orkney Mart’s Wilma retires after 46 years service

After clocking up an impressive 46 years of service between the Stromness, Kirkwall and Orkney Marts, farmer’s wife Wilma Wood has retired from the office at Orkney Auction Mart.

For the majority of her time at Orkney Mart, she was the head cattle clerk which was a role she took very seriously and thrived on a sale day when under pressure.

Auctioneer Graham Low said Wilma was a highly valued member of staff and that her relationship with customers was always praised as she made sure both local and south customers were always well attended to.

He said: “With a few years experience working for a local bank, Wilma brought valuable experience to the business as well as her knowledge of the local farming community.

“She always went above and beyond to help anybody which is what she was admired for most. Even when she was off duty, she always made time for customers and praised the mart highly.

“I can’t thank Wilma enough for all of her loyal years service to the Orkney Mart, the Orkney farmers, and the Orkney public. She will be a big miss in the building. We wish her a very happy retirement with her family.”