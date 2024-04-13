‘Almost felt the house vibrate’: Shetland, Orkney residents shocked by ‘fireball’

Residents across the Highlands spotted a fireball dart across the sky on Saturday morning.

Video taken from Shetland Webcams at Dunrossness, near the southernmost end of the island, shows a bright object flash across the morning sky.

The stunning footage was captured by the camera around 8:24am this morning.

Andy Steven runs Shetland Webcams, which livestreams the skies from a number of dark skies locations across the islands.

He said: “We stream storms, the northern lights, shooting stars, satellites and from time to time stuff that has yet to be properly identified.

“This morning, and in broad daylight, against a clear blue sky we captured a fireball as it entered and burned-up in the atmosphere above the southern end of Shetland.”

Residents living on Shetland, Orkney and in Caithness reported seeing a bright object “like a sky rocket” in the sky.

Others reported hearing a loud bang.

Residents across Highlands heard bang, saw bright object overhead

Lesley Main said she heard the ‘fireball’ in Uyeasound, on Unst, the small island north of Shetland.

She wrote: “Almost felt the house vibrate and went out to check nothing had blown off the roof or wall come down. A loud boom then what sounded like thunder.”

Several people on Orkney also reported sightings.

Kenneth Sinclair wrote: “Saw it to the north of Kirkwall airport but didn’t hear anything. It looked almost like a sky rocket going east to west.”

Ann Brent wrote: “Did anyone else just see the huge fireball streak across the sky at 8:25am over the top of Orkney? Way too quick to get a photo!”

Cheryl Rafferty wrote: “My daughter saw it just outside Kirkwall, Orkney this morning about 8:25am as we were driving. She thought it was a shooting star and I was busy telling her it’s unlikely she’d see a shooting star in broad daylight!”

Thurso resident Audrey Mulgrew reported hearing a “big bang.”

Wick resident Sasha MacNicol wrote: “Yes! Saw it over Lybster, looked huge and very low!”

What could it have been?

While a little early, the Royal Observatory in Greenwich’s schedule of meteor showers could point to the object being a meteor.

The Lyrid meteor shower starts on April 14.

The shower peaks around April 22 to 23, around the Full Moon.

The Lyrid meteor shower is associated with long-period Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher.

It is the oldest recorded meteor shower that can still be seen today.

Sightings were first recorded in 687 BCE.