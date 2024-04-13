‘Almost felt the house vibrate’: Shetland, Orkney residents shocked by ‘fireball’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Almost felt the house vibrate’: Shetland, Orkney residents shocked by ‘fireball’

Residents on Orkney, Shetland and in Thurso reported sightings early Saturday morning.

By Bailey Moreton
Residents living across Shetland heard and spotted signs of the Saturday morning fireball. Image: John Coutts

Residents across the Highlands spotted a fireball dart across the sky on Saturday morning.

Video taken from Shetland Webcams at Dunrossness, near the southernmost end of the island, shows a bright object flash across the morning sky.

The stunning footage was captured by the camera around 8:24am this morning.

Andy Steven runs Shetland Webcams, which livestreams the skies from a number of dark skies locations across the islands.

He said: “We stream storms, the northern lights, shooting stars, satellites and from time to time stuff that has yet to be properly identified.

“This morning, and in broad daylight, against a clear blue sky we captured a fireball as it entered and burned-up in the atmosphere above the southern end of Shetland.”

Residents living on Shetland, Orkney and in Caithness reported seeing a bright object “like a sky rocket” in the sky.

Others reported hearing a loud bang.

Residents across Highlands heard bang, saw bright object overhead

Lesley Main said she heard the ‘fireball’ in Uyeasound, on Unst, the small island north of Shetland.

She wrote: “Almost felt the house vibrate and went out to check nothing had blown off the roof or wall come down. A loud boom then what sounded like thunder.”

Several people on Orkney also reported sightings.

Kenneth Sinclair wrote: “Saw it to the north of Kirkwall airport but didn’t hear anything. It looked almost like a sky rocket going east to west.”

Ann Brent wrote: “Did anyone else just see the huge fireball streak across the sky at 8:25am over the top of Orkney? Way too quick to get a photo!”

Cheryl Rafferty wrote: “My daughter saw it just outside Kirkwall, Orkney this morning about 8:25am as we were driving. She thought it was a shooting star and I was busy telling her it’s unlikely she’d see a shooting star in broad daylight!”

Thurso resident Audrey Mulgrew reported hearing a “big bang.”

Wick resident Sasha MacNicol wrote: “Yes! Saw it over Lybster, looked huge and very low!”

What could it have been?

While a little early, the Royal Observatory in Greenwich’s schedule of meteor showers could point to the object being a meteor.

The Lyrid meteor shower starts on April 14.

The shower peaks around April 22 to 23, around the Full Moon.

The Lyrid meteor shower is associated with long-period Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher.

It is the oldest recorded meteor shower that can still be seen today.

Sightings were first recorded in 687 BCE.

