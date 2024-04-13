Highland League results: Brechin City stay three points clear after win against Forres Mechanics

Brechin City remain in pole position in the Breedon Highland League title race after beating Forres Mechanics 6-1 at Glebe Park.

The Hedgemen had to come from behind to win after Sam Gordon gave the Can-Cans a dream start.

But strikes from Grady McGrath, Seth Patrick, Matthew Wright, Fraser MacLeod, a Sam Nixon own goal and Anthony McDonald’s deflected free-kick gave City the victory.

Brechin remain three points ahead of Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle – who have a game in hand – at the top of the table.

The Hedgemen are also eight ahead of the Broch on goal difference and nine in front of the Jags on goal difference.

Brechin finish their season with away games against Keith on Tuesday and Brora Rangers next Saturday. Fraserburgh are at home to Brora on Wednesday and Strathspey Thistle next Saturday. Buckie take on Strathspey home and away on Monday and Wednesday and finish their campaign at home to Keith next weekend.

Fast start

Forres took the lead in the ninth minute. A long ball forward from goalkeeper Corey Patterson was flicked on by Calum Frame for Gordon, who outpaced the home defence, and calmly finished into the bottom left corner.

Initially Brechin didn’t offer much in response to the concession, while the Can-Cans remained a threat on the counter-attack, with Gordon’s pace particularly threatening.

However, in the 35th minute the Hedgemen equalised. MacLeod did well to evade a couple of challenges and pick out McGrath in some space on the right side of the box. The division’s top scorer duly found the bottom left corner.

Four minutes later City were in front when Patrick wriggled out of Craig MacKenzie’s challenge and powered a low drive into the left corner from 25 yards.

City push on

In the early stages of the second half McGrath’s attempt at close range was blocked after a Wright cross had been parried by Patterson. At the other Taylor Thain released sub Kieran Hayller, but goalkeeper Lenny Wilson’s perfectly-timed slide tackle prevented a Forres equaliser.

On 62 minutes Brechin made it 3-1 when Jamie Richardson’s cross from the right was knocked home by Wright at the front post. Unfortunately for the Ross County loanee he injured himself in the process of scoring and had to come off.

Five minutes later it became four for City when Kevin McHattie’s cross from the left eventually broke for MacLeod to stab home from close range.

The Can-Cans almost pulled a goal back when Mark McLauchlan weaved in from the left and produced a shot that looked destined for the top left corner, only for Wilson to make a superb save.

In the 71st minute Brechin notched their fifth when sub Craig Tosh’s low delivery from the right was knocked into his own net by visiting defender Nixon.

Two minutes later it was very nearly six, but Ewan Loudon hit the crossbar from 10 yards following a McGrath cutback.

In the 87th minute Brechin weren’t to be denied with sub McDonald’s free-kick from the right deflected into the net off a Forres player.

Other Highland League scores

Buckie Thistle came from behind to beat local rivals Deveronvale 6-1 at Victoria Park to remain three points off the top of the table with a game in hand.

Cameron Angus struck first for the Banffers before Lyall Keir restored parity. Jack Murray’s penalty in first half injury time put the Jags ahead and Keir’s second wrapped up the points.

Late on Jack MacIver bagged a brace and Max Barry also scored as Buckie racked up important goals.

Fraserburgh also remain three points behind Brechin after beating Strathspey Thistle 5-1 at Seafield Park.

Scott Barbour (2), Aidan Sopel, Logan Watt and Kieran Simpson netted for the Broch, but Jack Davison struck a late consolation for the Grantown Jags.

Huntly are in pole position to finish seventh after drawing 0-0 with Nairn County as both brought down the curtain on their season at Christie Park.

The Wee County finished with 10 men in Steven Mackay’s last game in charge with Fraser Dingwall picking up a second yellow card late on.

Ethan Cairns last-gasp goal gave Banks o’ Dee a 2-1 win against Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park. Tony Dingwall broke the deadlock for the Cattachs, but Garry Wood’s second half penalty and Cairns’ late counter won it for the visitors.

Formartine United thumped Rothes 6-1 at North Lodge Park.

Aaron Reid netted a hat-trick, the second of which was from the penalty spot, in the first 24 minutes as the Pitmedden side set about wrapping things up early on.

But the Speysiders responded with Bruce Milne’s long range free-kick pulling a goal back just before the break. In the second period United’s Scott Lisle scored twice and Graeme Rodger was also on target.

Jay Halliday’s goal gave Inverurie Locos a 1-0 win against Clachnacuddin at Harlaw Park.

Second half goals from Gordon MacNab and Marc MacGregor earned Wick Academy a 2-0 win against Keith at Harmsworth Park.

Lossiemouth and Turriff United drew 0-0 at Grant Park.