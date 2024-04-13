Highland League results: Brechin City stay three points clear after win against Forres Mechanics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League results: Brechin City stay three points clear after win against Forres Mechanics

We round up Saturday's Breedon Highland League action.

By Callum Law
Grady McGrath, centre, scores for Brechin City against Forres Mechanics. Pictures by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Brechin City remain in pole position in the Breedon Highland League title race after beating Forres Mechanics 6-1 at Glebe Park.

The Hedgemen had to come from behind to win after Sam Gordon gave the Can-Cans a dream start.

But strikes from Grady McGrath, Seth Patrick, Matthew Wright, Fraser MacLeod, a Sam Nixon own goal and Anthony McDonald’s deflected free-kick gave City the victory.

Brechin remain three points ahead of Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle – who have a game in hand – at the top of the table.

The Hedgemen are also eight ahead of the Broch on goal difference and nine in front of the Jags on goal difference.

Brechin finish their season with away games against Keith on Tuesday and Brora Rangers next Saturday. Fraserburgh are at home to Brora on Wednesday and Strathspey Thistle next Saturday. Buckie take on Strathspey home and away on Monday and Wednesday and finish their campaign at home to Keith next weekend.

Fast start

Forres took the lead in the ninth minute. A long ball forward from goalkeeper Corey Patterson was flicked on by Calum Frame for Gordon, who outpaced the home defence, and calmly finished into the bottom left corner.

Fraser MacLeod of Brechin, centre, tries to get away from Forres’ Taylor Thain.

Initially Brechin didn’t offer much in response to the concession, while the Can-Cans remained a threat on the counter-attack, with Gordon’s pace particularly threatening.

However, in the 35th minute the Hedgemen equalised. MacLeod did well to evade a couple of challenges and pick out McGrath in some space on the right side of the box. The division’s top scorer duly found the bottom left corner.

Four minutes later City were in front when Patrick wriggled out of Craig MacKenzie’s challenge and powered a low drive into the left corner from 25 yards.

City push on

In the early stages of the second half McGrath’s attempt at close range was blocked after a Wright cross had been parried by Patterson. At the other Taylor Thain released sub Kieran Hayller, but goalkeeper Lenny Wilson’s perfectly-timed slide tackle prevented a Forres equaliser.

On 62 minutes Brechin made it 3-1 when Jamie Richardson’s cross from the right was knocked home by Wright at the front post. Unfortunately for the Ross County loanee he injured himself in the process of scoring and had to come off.

Five minutes later it became four for City when Kevin McHattie’s cross from the left eventually broke for MacLeod to stab home from close range.

The ball runs away from Brechin’s Euan Spark, second from left, and Forres goalkeeper Corey Patterson, third from left.

The Can-Cans almost pulled a goal back when Mark McLauchlan weaved in from the left and produced a shot that looked destined for the top left corner, only for Wilson to make a superb save.

In the 71st minute Brechin notched their fifth when sub Craig Tosh’s low delivery from the right was knocked into his own net by visiting defender Nixon.

Two minutes later it was very nearly six, but Ewan Loudon hit the crossbar from 10 yards following a McGrath cutback.

In the 87th minute Brechin weren’t to be denied with sub McDonald’s free-kick from the right deflected into the net off a Forres player.

Other Highland League scores

Buckie Thistle came from behind to beat local rivals Deveronvale 6-1 at Victoria Park to remain three points off the top of the table with a game in hand.

Cameron Angus struck first for the Banffers before Lyall Keir restored parity. Jack Murray’s penalty in first half injury time put the Jags ahead and Keir’s second wrapped up the points.

Late on Jack MacIver bagged a brace and Max Barry also scored as Buckie racked up important goals.

Fraserburgh also remain three points behind Brechin after beating Strathspey Thistle 5-1 at Seafield Park.

Scott Barbour (2), Aidan Sopel, Logan Watt and Kieran Simpson netted for the Broch, but Jack Davison struck a late consolation for the Grantown Jags.

Huntly are in pole position to finish seventh after drawing 0-0 with Nairn County as both brought down the curtain on their season at Christie Park.

The Wee County finished with 10 men in Steven Mackay’s last game in charge with Fraser Dingwall picking up a second yellow card late on.

Ethan Cairns last-gasp goal gave Banks o’ Dee a 2-1 win against Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park. Tony Dingwall broke the deadlock for the Cattachs, but Garry Wood’s second half penalty and Cairns’ late counter won it for the visitors.

Formartine United thumped Rothes 6-1 at North Lodge Park.

Aaron Reid netted a hat-trick, the second of which was from the penalty spot, in the first 24 minutes as the Pitmedden side set about wrapping things up early on.

But the Speysiders responded with Bruce Milne’s long range free-kick pulling a goal back just before the break. In the second period United’s Scott Lisle scored twice and Graeme Rodger was also on target.

Jay Halliday’s goal gave Inverurie Locos a 1-0 win against Clachnacuddin at Harlaw Park.

Second half goals from Gordon MacNab and Marc MacGregor earned Wick Academy a 2-0 win against Keith at Harmsworth Park.

Lossiemouth and Turriff United drew 0-0 at Grant Park.

