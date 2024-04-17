Courts to probe death of Mallaig fisherman Lachlan Robertson

The Crown Office has said it will hold a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) into the death of Mallaig fisherman Lachlan Robertson.

Mr Robertson, 61, was the owner and skipper of Mallaig-based fishing boat Ruel A Chuain.

Known as Lachie, Mr Robertson died on June 24 2021, after falling overboard from the twin-rigged prawn trawler while attempting to rescue a deckhand from the waters of the Sound of Rum.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has today lodged a First Notice to begin the court process for the Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI).

A preliminary hearing is set for June 5 at Fort William Sheriff Court.

At the time of his death, Mr Robertson was described as a “gentleman and a true legend”.

‘Dreadful loss’

Mallaig resident Maureen Aitchison wrote: “So very sad to hear this tragic news. Lachie was a lovely man, and great character. He will be sorely missed by all in the community.

“My thoughts are with you all in your dreadful sad loss.”

His life was immortalised in poem by Skipinnish frontman Angus MacPhail.

In a tribute to his friend, he said: “Lachie had a positive effect on the lives of many people and was as widely liked and revered a human being as one could ever meet.

Known for both his hard work as a fisherman and a fulfilling social, musical and home life, he was someone whose company was always sought out and always enjoyed.”

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: “The death of Lachlan Robertson occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.

“Mr Robertson’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

‘Used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame’

The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause of death, the circumstances in which the deaths occurred, and establishing what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.

It is anticipated that the inquiry will consider any precautions which could reasonably have been taken and which might realistically have resulted in the death having been avoided and any defects in any system of working which contributed to the death or any accident resulting in the death.