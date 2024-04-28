Modern Thurso family home with ‘bedroom wing’ on sale for £350k

A modern croft and family home near Thurso is on the market for £350,000.

Five-bedroom, five-bathroom Mybster Croft is described as an “executive home”.

With a bedroom wing, stunning views across the very north of Scotland and the opportunity to revamp the loft space, the same property in a more central location would attract a much more lucrative price tag.

Set on two acres of land, the stone-finished home has two floors, with the added luxury of underfloor heating.

Inside is bathed in light thanks to huge windows in nearly every room.

The house also has plenty of access to the outdoor areas with doors to a large parking area from the front, and to the rear, there are entrances from the rear hallway, and from the open-plan kitchen/living room.

As well as a fully fitted kitchen area with island, there is a dining area and large lounge area.

There is a separate family lounge with a cast-iron fireplace with a half-moon-shaped hearth as a focal point to the stunning room.

The staircase to the attic reveals two open storage rooms.

Beyond that is a door that leads into a beautiful large room with Velux windows providing natural daylight.

It leads from this further bedroom, into a large attic room which is utilised as a dressing room and toilet.

Mybster Croft near Thurso has undeveloped attic space

A door then leads from the dressing room into another huge attic space which is yet to be developed as a living space.

Of the five bedrooms, two are ensuite.

Outside there is ample car parking.

There is paving laid around the outside of the property which leads onto a large patio area and there is also a timber garden shed.

The hotel is being marketed by Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties in Swanson Street Thurso.

The listing reads: “This stunning executive home sits in approximately two acres of land and has a beautiful stone finishing to the frontage.

“Plenty of glazing has been used throughout the home to bring natural daylight into the large rooms and to the long hallway.”