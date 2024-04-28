Modern Thurso family home with ‘bedroom wing’ on sale for £350k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modern Thurso family home with ‘bedroom wing’ on sale for £350k

There are open countryside views from this stunning family croft near Thurso.

By Louise Glen
Mybster Croft near Thurso
Mybster Croft near Thurso is on the market. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

A modern croft and family home near Thurso is on the market for £350,000.

Five-bedroom, five-bathroom Mybster Croft is described as an “executive home”.

With a bedroom wing, stunning views across the very north of Scotland and the opportunity to revamp the loft space, the same property in a more central location would attract a much more lucrative price tag.

The Kitchen in Mybster Croft near Thurso
The kitchen in Mybster Croft near Thurso Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Set on two acres of land, the stone-finished home has two floors, with the added luxury of underfloor heating.

Inside is bathed in light thanks to huge windows in nearly every room.

The house also has plenty of access to the outdoor areas with doors to a large parking area from the front, and to the rear, there are entrances from the rear hallway, and from the open-plan kitchen/living room.

The livingroom in Mybster Croft near Thurso
The living room in Mybster Croft near Thurso. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

As well as a fully fitted kitchen area with island, there is a dining area and large lounge area.

There is a separate family lounge with a cast-iron fireplace with a half-moon-shaped hearth as a focal point to the stunning room.

The staircase to the attic reveals two open storage rooms.

Beyond that is a door that leads into a beautiful large room with Velux windows providing natural daylight.

It leads from this further bedroom, into a large attic room which is utilised as a dressing room and toilet.

Mybster Croft near Thurso has undeveloped attic space

A door then leads from the dressing room into another huge attic space which is yet to be developed as a living space.

Of the five bedrooms, two are ensuite.

One of the five double bedrooms in Mybster Croft near Thurso.
One of the five double bedrooms in Mybster Croft near Thurso. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
There are five bath and shower rooms in Mybster Croft near Thurso.
There are five bath and shower rooms in Mybster Croft near Thurso. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
Bags of space to develop in the attic at Mybster Croft near Thurso.
Bags of space to develop in the attic at Mybster Croft near Thurso. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Outside there is ample car parking.

There is paving laid around the outside of the property which leads onto a large patio area and there is also a timber garden shed.

The hotel is being marketed by Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties in Swanson Street Thurso.

The listing reads: “This stunning executive home sits in approximately two acres of land and has a beautiful stone finishing to the frontage.

“Plenty of glazing has been used throughout the home to bring natural daylight into the large rooms and to the long hallway.”

