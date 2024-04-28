Caithness Krakens’ captain’s pride after Silver Saturday success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caithness Krakens’ captain’s pride after Silver Saturday success

Nicola Mackay praised her teammates after the 47-27 win against Uddingston in the National Plate final.

By Gary Heatly
Caithness Krakens' Helen Richard celebrates. Supplied by Scottish Rugby/SNS.
Caithness Krakens' Helen Richard celebrates. Supplied by Scottish Rugby/SNS.

Caithness Krakens captain Nicola Mackay says she is “bursting with pride” after leading the team to women’s National Plate success on Silver Saturday.

On the day seven men’s and women’s finals were taking place at Murrayfield and Hive Stadium and Caithness were at the latter taking on Uddingston.

The two tams played out a very entertaining final, the Krakens eventually coming out on top 47-27.

Catriona Brannan and Ellie Hancock tries, the latter converted by Monica Carlin, put Uddingston 12-0 up before Caitlin Harvey with two tries and Justine Mackay with one put Caithness ahead.

Carly Erridge had converted two of them and she then scored a seven-pointer to extend their advantage to 24-12.

Catriona Hopkins then went over for Uddingston before Lauren Gunn’s score, converted by Erridge, made it 33-17 to Caithness.

Uddingston had come to play though and unconverted tries from Jen Schahill and Clare Yule made it 33-27 after a breathless first half.

The second half was cagier as the players tired, but tries from Harvey, completing her hat-trick, and Emmerleigh Smith, both converted by Erridge, secured the silverware for Caithness.

Krakens lift the plate during the Silver Saturday women’s plate final between Caithness Krakens and Uddingston RFC at Hive Stadium, Image: SNS.

Mackay said:  “I am just so proud of the players, it really is hard to put into words what this means to us all, I really am bursting with pride.

“Coming down here and playing in the biggest game of most of our careers, everyone stood up because Uddingston really took the game to us. We battled hard in defence and, in attack, we scored some really nice tries.

“The Caithness support was amazing, they cheered us on throughout the whole game and it really made such a difference to us all and made it extra special. To see friends and family in the stands who had made such a long journey spurred us on in the tougher moments.”

The Krakens players celebrate at full time. Image: SNS.

Head coach Mike Flavell said: “The players deserve this.

“All season long they have trained and played with real heart and since the semi-final win against Kirkcaldy a few weeks ago the application and focus has really been excellent.

“We even brought in some new things into our game in that short period and the players embraced it and took everything on board and that culminated in us putting in that type of performance in the final on this big stage.

“Some of the tries we scored were excellent and this is huge for the club. We are the furthest northerly club on the mainland and we compete with football in the local area so hopefully this can help put Caithness on the rugby map.”

Krakens players celebrate at full time during the Silver Saturday women’s plate final. Image: SNS.

In the other women’s finals on the day, Watsonians defeated Hillhead Jordanhill 34-5 at Murrayfield to win the Sarah Beaney Cup with Biggar winning the Shield at the same venue after a 66-20 triumph over West of Scotland.

Defeat for Moray against Cumnock

While silverware was heading back to Thurso and Millbank, unfortunately the men’s National Shield trophy is not making its way to Elgin and the Morriston Playing Fields after Moray were edged out in the men’s National Shield final at the same Hive venue.

They led 27-5 at one point in the second half against Cumnock and were then 32-19 up with just over five minutes to go.

Cumnock scored two quickfire tries and then, with the clock in the red, managed to snatch another to win 34-22 and leave Moray deflated.

Cameron Hughes (2), Finnley Cameron, Neil Alexander and Cameron Ireland were the Moray try scorers with Rory Millar converting the rest of the points.

A Cumnock player scores a try during the Silver Saturday men’s shield final against Moray. Image: SNS.

“It is a really sore one to take, that’s for sure,” Moray player/coach Hughes said.

“We played some good rugby to get ahead, but things changed and we could not wrestle back momentum.

“Often in games this season we have come from behind, but it was the other way around this time and the boys are hurting. As a club we are still very proud of all of their efforts and thanks to our supporters who travelled too.”

In the other men’s finals, Hawick won the Scottish Cup after being Edinburgh Accies 32-29 at Murrayfield with Falkirk lifting the National League Cup trophy at the same ground after a 34-21 triumph over Lasswade. Irvine are the Bowl champions after a 35-32 win over Blairgowrie at the Hive.

