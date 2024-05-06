Porsche driver clocked doing 142mph on NC500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Porsche driver clocked doing 142mph on NC500

The 43-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The vehicle clocked a speed of 142mph. Image: Steven Gourlay Photography Ltd
The vehicle clocked a speed of 142mph. Image: Steven Gourlay Photography Ltd

A 43-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after he was caught speeding on the NC500 today.

Officers stopped a Porsche 911 which had reached a speed of 142mph on the A832 at Achanalt.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The stop was carried out during road safety patrols and static checks being carried out today on “key tourist routes”.

Dangerous driving can have ‘catastrophic consequences’

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said interactions with motorists driving hire vehicles, motorhomes and motorcyclists will “continue to increase during the coming months”.

“These patrols demonstrate our ongoing commitment to road safety across the Highlands and Islands,” he said.

“I can assure the public that we are taking robust enforcement action against those who make poor decisions, take risks and put themselves and others in danger.

“Driving dangerously increases the likelihood of being involved in a collision, the consequences of which can be catastrophic.

“If you are caught and convicted, you will be fined and could lose your licence which will effect your employment status, financial situation and personal circumstances – please don’t take that chance.”

 

 

