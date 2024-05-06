Porsche driver clocked doing 142mph on NC500

A 43-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after he was caught speeding on the NC500 today.

Officers stopped a Porsche 911 which had reached a speed of 142mph on the A832 at Achanalt.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The stop was carried out during road safety patrols and static checks being carried out today on “key tourist routes”.

Dangerous driving can have ‘catastrophic consequences’

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said interactions with motorists driving hire vehicles, motorhomes and motorcyclists will “continue to increase during the coming months”.

“These patrols demonstrate our ongoing commitment to road safety across the Highlands and Islands,” he said.

“I can assure the public that we are taking robust enforcement action against those who make poor decisions, take risks and put themselves and others in danger.

“Driving dangerously increases the likelihood of being involved in a collision, the consequences of which can be catastrophic.

“If you are caught and convicted, you will be fined and could lose your licence which will effect your employment status, financial situation and personal circumstances – please don’t take that chance.”