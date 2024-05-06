Milltimber lodge perfect for entertaining on sale for £1.25m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Milltimber lodge perfect for entertaining on sale for £1.25m

The lodge is located on Culter House Road in an 'exclusive residential location'.

By Ross Hempseed
Moredun Lodge in Milltimber. Image: Savills.
Moredun Lodge in Milltimber. Image: Savills.

Moredun Lodge nestled in an ‘exclusive’ Aberdeen residential community could be yours for £1.25m.

Once used as a coach house for the nearby Culter House, the lodge has since gone through several extensions, making the property a perfect entertaining venue.

The lodge retains some characterful features, including thick wooden accents, but also embraces a modern aesthetic, especially in the spectacular kitchen and outdoor area.

Entering the lodge, to the left is a large drawing room, offering a light and spacious area for entertaining guests. Adjoined to the drawing room is the library.

The spacious and relaxing drawing room. Image: Savills.

The smaller sitting room is perfect for relaxing in the evening near the glow of the wood-burning fire.

Across from the sitting room is the dining room, which features period thick wood beams and inset cabinets.

The cosy sitting room. Image: Savills.

Towards the back of the lodge is a large open-planned kitchen/diner with a central island for casual dining.

The muted grey tones create an elegant space for entertaining guests as the kitchen connects straight into the orangery, a light and spacious room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a massive skylight.

Moredun Lodge is a former coach house for Culter House

The kitchen also has access to the private, sheltered courtyard another great space for when guests are over in the summer.

At the back of the home, past the kitchen, the utility room and the downstairs toilet.

Kitchen of Moredun Lodge which is on sale.
The modern kitchen. Image: Savills.

Upstairs is divided into three separate areas, with one accessed via stairs in the library and two bedrooms, both with access to a shower room.

Another upstairs area is accessed via stairs between the sitting room and dining room and is where the master bedroom is located.

The light and modern orangery. Image: Savills

It has access to a large bathroom and a massive dressing room, which could also be turned into a double bedroom.

The third upstairs area is accessed via stairs near the utility room and features a huge bedroom with a closet. There is a large bathroom as well as a room and storage on this level.

The patio area. Image: Savills.

Outside is a double garage as well as a garden terrace. Other outbuildings include a greenhouse, timber shed and boiler house.

Nearby amenities include the suburbs of Milltimber and Peterculter as well as easy access to the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road.

The building is listed with Savills for £1.25m.

