Milltimber lodge perfect for entertaining on sale for £1.25m

Moredun Lodge nestled in an ‘exclusive’ Aberdeen residential community could be yours for £1.25m.

Once used as a coach house for the nearby Culter House, the lodge has since gone through several extensions, making the property a perfect entertaining venue.

The lodge retains some characterful features, including thick wooden accents, but also embraces a modern aesthetic, especially in the spectacular kitchen and outdoor area.

Entering the lodge, to the left is a large drawing room, offering a light and spacious area for entertaining guests. Adjoined to the drawing room is the library.

The smaller sitting room is perfect for relaxing in the evening near the glow of the wood-burning fire.

Across from the sitting room is the dining room, which features period thick wood beams and inset cabinets.

Towards the back of the lodge is a large open-planned kitchen/diner with a central island for casual dining.

The muted grey tones create an elegant space for entertaining guests as the kitchen connects straight into the orangery, a light and spacious room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a massive skylight.

Moredun Lodge is a former coach house for Culter House

The kitchen also has access to the private, sheltered courtyard another great space for when guests are over in the summer.

At the back of the home, past the kitchen, the utility room and the downstairs toilet.

Upstairs is divided into three separate areas, with one accessed via stairs in the library and two bedrooms, both with access to a shower room.

Another upstairs area is accessed via stairs between the sitting room and dining room and is where the master bedroom is located.

It has access to a large bathroom and a massive dressing room, which could also be turned into a double bedroom.

The third upstairs area is accessed via stairs near the utility room and features a huge bedroom with a closet. There is a large bathroom as well as a room and storage on this level.

Outside is a double garage as well as a garden terrace. Other outbuildings include a greenhouse, timber shed and boiler house.

Nearby amenities include the suburbs of Milltimber and Peterculter as well as easy access to the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road.

The building is listed with Savills for £1.25m.