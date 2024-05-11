IN PICTURES: The Northern Lights dance over the north and north-east

The night sky across the north and north-east was illuminated in a sea of colours thanks to a spectacular display of the Northern Lights.

Overnight, the sky was lit up in shades of green, pink, purple and blue as people from across the Highlands and Islands and Grampian gazed upon the Aurora Borealis.

Stargazers were treated to a stunning display as the natural phenomenon made its return.

It marks the latest display in recent months to grace the skies above Northern Scotland.

The Northern lights could be seen from a host of beauty spots across the region in the early hours of this morning, with locals on hand to capture the picturesque moment.

Here are some of the best photos of the Northern Lights captured by readers.