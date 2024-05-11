IN PICTURES: The Northern Lights dance over the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

IN PICTURES: The Northern Lights dance over the north and north-east

Striking images of the Northern Lights have been shared by stargazers on social media.

By Michelle Henderson
Northern Lights over a bungalow in Cove Bay.
Locals in Cove Bay were treated to a stunning display of the Northern Lights overnight. Image: Isla Smith.

The night sky across the north and north-east was illuminated in a sea of colours thanks to a spectacular display of the Northern Lights.

Overnight, the sky was lit up in shades of green, pink, purple and blue as people from across the Highlands and Islands and Grampian gazed upon the Aurora Borealis.

Stargazers were treated to a stunning display as the natural phenomenon made its return.

It marks the latest display in recent months to grace the skies above Northern Scotland.

The Northern lights could be seen from a host of beauty spots across the region in the early hours of this morning, with locals on hand to capture the picturesque moment.

Here are some of the best photos of the Northern Lights captured by readers.

A dog pictured on the beach with the northern lights overhead.
The sky above Lossiemouth was transformed into a sea of colours as the Northern Lights returned. Image: Shonagh Laing
Northern Lights above Slains Castle.
Stargazers at Slains Castle on the east coast captured this stunning image of the Northern Lights overhead. Image: Jennifer Morrison.
Northern Lights above rock in Cove Bay.
Stunning image of the Northern Lights above Cove Bay. Image: Isla Smith.
Northern Lights above a property near Kintore.
The Northern Lights were also spotted by residents near Kintore. Image: Yvonne Leiper.

More from Highlands & Islands

'Is this it'? Underwhelmed walkers gather at the end of the West Highland Way.
'Anti-climax' end to West Highland Way': Should the 96-mile route have more at the…
Tweedale and Lochaber House
'Failing Fort William': Five of town's buildings reach crisis point
29Mar08. Fodderty, Strathpeffer. Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. Search for missing 81 year old, who disappeared from Fodderty care home on Friday 28 Mar 08, body is found. Pictured:- The care home, Fodderty House, where the women went missing from. - Picture by David Whittaker-Smith .29/03/08
Carer denies ill-treating elderly patient at Highland care home
Kessock bridge
Man on dangerous driving charge following Kessock Bridge incident
Inverness High School
Revealed: Highland schools first in line for major makeover as £2bn spending plan laid…
Beaches across the north and north-east are expected to be busy this weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Weekend weather: Scorcher ahead with one Highland village to hit 23C
Kirkwall Harbour. Image: Andrew Stewart/ DC Thomson.
Man's death at Kirkwall Harbour 'not suspicious'
Tain Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for man who hit ex-partner during fight with her father
Flightradar tracking map showing a flight circling Sumburgh Airport.
Aberdeen to Shetland flight becomes one of world's 'most-watched' as plane circles airport due…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Poachers caught after parking outside police house Picture shows; Rhiconich Police House. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Highland poachers caught after parking outside police station

Conversation