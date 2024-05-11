Inverness pensioner hospitalised after being hit by car

An 82-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Inverness.

The incident, involving a blue Nissan Duke car, happened on Grant Street in the city’s Merkinch area at around 1pm on Friday.

Police and paramedics were tasked to the scene following reports of a crash.

An 82-year-old woman was assessed by paramedics at the scene for serious injuries before being rushed to Raigmore Hospital.

Her condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Driver arrested following Inverness crash

A 40-year-old male driver was arrested in connection with Road Traffic Offences. He has since been released pending further enquiries.

Officers in Inverness are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Friday, May 10, police were called to Grant Street in Inverness, following a report of a crash involving a blue Nissan Duke car and a female pedestrian.

“A 82-year-old woman was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

“The 40-year-old male driver was arrested in connection with Road Traffic Offences and released pending further enquiries.”

“Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1757 of May 10.”