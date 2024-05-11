Inverness pensioner hospitalised after being hit by car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness pensioner hospitalised after being hit by car

An 82-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

By Michelle Henderson
Cars parked along Grant Street in Inverness
The incident, involving a blue Nissan Duke car, happened on Grant Street in the city's Merkinch area on Friday afternoon. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

An 82-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Inverness.

The incident, involving a blue Nissan Duke car, happened on Grant Street in the city’s Merkinch area at around 1pm on Friday.

Police and paramedics were tasked to the scene following reports of a crash.

An 82-year-old woman was assessed by paramedics at the scene for serious injuries before being rushed to Raigmore Hospital.

Her condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Driver arrested following Inverness crash

A 40-year-old male driver was arrested in connection with Road Traffic Offences. He has since been released pending further enquiries.

Officers in Inverness are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Police officer in a high visibility vest with police on the back.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Friday, May 10, police were called to Grant Street in Inverness, following a report of a crash involving a blue Nissan Duke car and a female pedestrian.

“A 82-year-old woman was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

“The 40-year-old male driver was arrested in connection with Road Traffic Offences and released pending further enquiries.”

“Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1757 of May 10.”

More from Inverness

Kate Forbes supports the A9 dualling. Image Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
A9 dualling: The return of Kate Forbes gives hope government commitment is genuine, says…
Armed police working in Inverness. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness man accused of 'breach of the peace' standoff with armed police
Urquhart Castle, near Inverness
Five spectacular castles all within an hour's drive of Inverness
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street under the plans
Academy Street: Court of Session legal challenge could fall at first hurdle
An Orange walk
'It would be like banning the bible': Orange Order commends Highland Council for parades…
Image: Shutterstock.
Inverness teen charged following car robbery using fake gun
Blurred image of man leaving house with police
Man arrested following six-hour stand-off with police in Inverness
Kessock bridge
Man on dangerous driving charge following Kessock Bridge incident
People enjoying the music at The Gathering festival in Inverness
The Gathering 2024: All you need to know about the festival celebrating the best…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The Caledonian Canal in Inverness Picture shows; The Caledonian Canal in Inverness. The Caledonian Canal in Inverness. Supplied by Google Streetview Date; Unknown
Man who stabbed two children in Inverness facing length jail term