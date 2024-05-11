Highlands named warmest place in Scotland as temperature reaches nearly 26C

Cassley in the northern Highlands was the warmest place in Scotland, as it reached highs of 25.7C earlier.

The north and north-east of the country has been basked in warm weather today, as people made the most of it by getting out and about and enjoying the fine May weather.

People enjoyed themselves at beaches across the region, including Aberdeen and Lossiemouth

Cassley in Sutherland was also one of the warmest places across the UK today, with the warmest – Herstmonceux West End in East Sussex – being only 0.2C warmer at 25.9C.

It also beat the highest temperatures recorded in Wales and Northern Ireland, which saw highs of 25.1C in Gogerddan and 23.8C in Aldergrove and Magilligan respectively.

Elsewhere in the Highlands, it reached 19C in the Caithness town of Wick, however, the Highland capital of Inverness had a scorcher.

The city experienced highs of 24C today, while over on the west coast, Fort William was 1C lower at 23C.

Aviemore, which is more known for its skiing that sunshine, also hit 24C today.

Royal Deeside hits 24C

In Moray, it was 24C in Elgin as well, while the coastal town of Buckie and the inland Dufftown saw high temperatures of 1C less at 23C.

Like Buckie, Peterhead also lies on the North Sea coast, however, it was significantly cooler there at 20C.

In inland Aberdeenshire, Inverurie had a high of 23C, as did Banchory, with Aboyne on Royal Deeside hitting 24C.

It was more mild on the coast, as Stonehaven saw a high of 20C, although it was 3C higher to the north, as Aberdeen reached 23C.

The coolest parts of the north of the country today were in Shetland and the Western Isles, with both Lerwick and Stornoway still reaching a mild 18C, while Kirkwall in Orkney was 2C warmer at 20C.

The good weather will not last long however, as the sun is set to disappear and the weather gets cooler.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been put in place by the Met Office for much of the Highlands and the Western Isles from 2pm tomorrow afternoon until 4am on Monday.