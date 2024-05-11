Highlands named warmest place in Scotland as temperature reaches nearly 26C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands named warmest place in Scotland as temperature reaches nearly 26C

The highest place hit 25.7C, only 0.2C lower that the hottest in the UK.

By Chris Cromar
Quinag.
Sutherland was the warmest place in Scotland today.

Cassley in the northern Highlands was the warmest place in Scotland, as it reached highs of 25.7C earlier.

The north and north-east of the country has been basked in warm weather today, as people made the most of it by getting out and about and enjoying the fine May weather.

People enjoyed themselves at beaches across the region, including Aberdeen and Lossiemouth

Cassley in Sutherland was also one of the warmest places across the UK today, with the warmest – Herstmonceux West End in East Sussex – being only 0.2C warmer at 25.9C.

Inverness Old High Church.
Inverness reached 24C today. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

It also beat the highest temperatures recorded in Wales and Northern Ireland, which saw highs of 25.1C in Gogerddan and 23.8C in Aldergrove and Magilligan respectively.

Elsewhere in the Highlands, it reached 19C in the Caithness town of Wick, however, the Highland capital of Inverness had a scorcher.

The city experienced highs of 24C today, while over on the west coast, Fort William was 1C lower at 23C.

Aviemore, which is more known for its skiing that sunshine, also hit 24C today.

Royal Deeside hits 24C

In Moray, it was 24C in Elgin as well, while the coastal town of Buckie and the inland Dufftown saw high temperatures of 1C less at 23C.

Like Buckie, Peterhead also lies on the North Sea coast, however, it was significantly cooler there at 20C.

In inland Aberdeenshire, Inverurie had a high of 23C, as did Banchory, with Aboyne on Royal Deeside hitting 24C.

Aberdeen beach.
Aberdeen reached highs of 23C. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

It was more mild on the coast, as Stonehaven saw a high of 20C, although it was 3C higher to the north, as Aberdeen reached 23C.

The coolest parts of the north of the country today were in Shetland and the Western Isles, with both Lerwick and Stornoway still reaching a mild 18C, while Kirkwall in Orkney was 2C warmer at 20C.

Map of Scotland showing yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms tomorrow. Image: Met Office.

The good weather will not last long however, as the sun is set to disappear and the weather gets cooler.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been put in place by the Met Office for much of the Highlands and the Western Isles from 2pm tomorrow afternoon until 4am on Monday.

