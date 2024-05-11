Thunderstorms to hit the north as Met office issues warning

Highland communities have been told to brace for thunderstorms tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms from Sunday afternoon into the early hours of Monday.

The warning will affect many areas of the Highlands including along the both west coast and north coast.

Oban, Fort William, Ullapool, Gairloch, Lochinver, Durness, Tongue, Dalwhinnie, Invergarry and Fort Augustus are among the locations set to bear the brunt of the weather.

The Isle of Mull, Skye and the Western Isles will also be impacted.

The warning will come into effect from 2pm tomorrow and remain in place until 4am on Monday.

Residents are being told to brace themselves for potential disruption and localised flooding.

What can you expect when the weather warning comes into force?

Met Office forecasters are warning that flooding and spray off the sea could lead to difficult driving conditions, resulting in some road closures.

Communities could also become cut off due to flooded roads becoming impassable.

Commuters are being warned of potential disruption to transport services amidst lightning strikes.

Meanwhile, businesses and households could face a blackout due to a ‘slight chance’ of power cuts.