Teen charged with dangerous driving after Alness viral video

A teenager has been accused of dangerous driving in Alness earlier this week.

The alleged incident took place on Monday evening at around 7pm.

A video, which was posted and shared online, appeared to show a teen driving through the streets of Alness near the Coulhill Primary School.

The clip later shows a car that has crashed into what is understood to be a tree.

Police have now confirmed the driver has been charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Monday, May 20, we were made aware of a dangerous driving incident in the Alness area.

“Those involved were traced and there were no reports of injuries.

“A 16-year-old male youth was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”