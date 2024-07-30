A82 closed near Invermoriston after two vehicle crash

A section of the A82 is currently closed in both directions following a crash.

The major Glasgow to Inverness route near Invermoriston is restricted after a two-vehicle collision.

Emergency service were alerted to the incident around 6pm.

Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route in the meantime.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted in regards to this incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they are not in attendance.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

