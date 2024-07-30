EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Caley Thistle chief concerned over ‘desperate’ Ketan Makwana takeover – and says ‘fans will go crazy’ if Scot Gardiner stays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Caley Thistle chief concerned over ‘desperate’ Ketan Makwana takeover – and says ‘fans will go crazy’ if Scot Gardiner stays

Former Inverness chairman Alan Savage "can't see how Seventy7 and the club could have done full due diligence on this deal."

By Paul Chalk
Alan Savage, the former Inverness CT chairman. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Alan Savage, the former Inverness CT chairman. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Former Caley Thistle chairman Alan Savage hopes the club’s new major shareholder can quickly banish concerns over the surprise deal.

On Friday, the now-League One outfit confirmed an investment offer from Seventy7 Ventures, a UK-based sports, entertainment and leisure group, had been accepted.

Despite reported firm interest from American-based suitors for the sum of £2million, the surprise announcement from ICT was Ketan Makwana, the executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures, had clinched the deal.

Ketan Makwana, executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures, who are becoming the majority shareholders at Caley Thistle.

Makwana is the sole director and only employee of the Windsor-based firm and their latest accounts show net liabilities of £15,898.

He admitted on social media he had failed in six previous attempts to buy football clubs.

Makwana, and ICT, have pledged they will be giving more information beyond their initial statement, with supporters keen to find out more about who is taking over their club.

But former player and assistant manager Duncan Shearer asked in his Tuesday P&J column: “Who are his backers? How does he intend on tackling the debt at the club? Will there be funding available to take the club forward?”

Shearer also questioned what the future holds for Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner, who tendered his resignation in June, but was credited by Makwana for helping secure the shareholding.

Savage was Highlanders chairman from 2006 to 2008 when the club were in the top-flight of Scottish football.

‘To leave the deal until one minute to 12…  Have they just accepted it?’

The chief executive of Inverness-based Orion Group said the financial situation at the embattled Caley Jags must be dire for the board to have handed over the keys to someone who had failed to buy clubs so many times previously.

Savage claimed: “I believe certain groups of shareholders have given their shares to Seventy7 to get its shareholding over 50%, as they are only buying 20% of the club.

“Why would they give shares to someone they don’t know? What’s in it for them?

“Maybe they will respond to this article.

“A shareholders’ meeting would have been in order.

“He’s had six goes at buying football clubs and been rejected six times.

“It’s not a train set – it’s a proud member of the SPFL.

“I just can’t see how Seventy7 and the club could have done full due diligence on this deal.

“Listen, I really hope this works out. Let’s hope so.

“It just seems like a desperate, but I suppose an essential move to avoid administration.

“Had I been on the (club) board six months ago, I’d have been asking (now former director) David Cameron and Allan Munro whether they were going to continue funding the club, and, if not, would have started trying to find a buyer then.

“There are lots of benefits of being the owner of a football club – business people and film stars are buying clubs in France, Holland, Wales, all over the place. Buyers can fly there, play golf and watch the football.

“The club here is an attractive proposition, but to leave the deal until one minute to midnight…  Have they just accepted it?”

The Caledonian Stadium, home of now-League One club Caley Thistle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Has (or will) new owner Ketan Makwana provide cash up front?

Like Savage, many fans have voiced their opposition to ICT CEO Gardiner remaining in place, saying they won’t buy merchandise of go and see the team while he remains at the club.

Savage wonders whether the agreement with Makwana and Seventy7 Ventures could include Gardiner staying for some time yet.

He said: “I read Duncan Shearer’s column, and I fall in line with what he’s saying – there are many questions to be answered.

“The club has obviously got cash flow problems. They need cash immediately to get them through the next few weeks, so will Ketan put money up front before he signs the deal?

“Let’s hope so, as not many businessmen in the world would do that. This would really show the fans he is the real deal with genuine long-term ambitions for the club.

“Amid it all, you still have Scot Gardiner there, who appears to have done the negotiations on behalf of the club.

“Most entrepreneurial people who buy and sell businesses for a living like to decide matters themselves.

“But will he keep Scot Gardiner on, because he’s not appointed a CEO, has he?

“Fans will understandably go crazy if that happens.”

Orion commitment remains to ICT’s youth academy

ICT head of youth Charlie Christie.  Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

In May, Savage who told the Press and Journal he and his son Paul will pitch in with an Orion-driven initiative of up to £100k if needed to support the ICT youth academy.

He said at the time: “I am prepared to cover any shortfalls with sponsorships of various types.

“I can put this together and make sure the youth system is protected.

“We want to improve it and take it to a higher level, with more one-on-one mentoring.

“I have heard of shortfalls of anything from £50,000-£100,000.

“The caveats for me is no dealings with Scot Gardiner, and that any money given stays to run that department, independent of the football club.”

Speaking to The Press and Journal on Tuesday, he confirmed: “I stand by my commitment that, through Orion, I will protect the youth development, both boys and girls.

“I want to put sufficient money in to realise Charlie Christie’s ambition of continuing to mentor players, such as he did with his son Ryan.

“Whatever happens and whichever direction the club takes Orion is committed to do that.”

More from Caley Thistle

Ketan Makwana, executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures, who are becoming the majority shareholders at Caley Thistle.
Duncan Shearer: New Caley Thistle majority shareholder Ketan Makwana has a lot of questions…
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay ahead of the play-offs tie with Montrose.
Caley Thistle's Billy Mckay issues rallying call ahead of new season
Ketan Makwana, executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures, who are becoming the majority shareholders at Caley Thistle.
New Caley Thistle owner Ketan Makwana reveals how deal almost never happened
Dejected Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson as his side slumpt to a heavy loss against Dundee. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Caley Thistle eye fresh owner boost after record-levelling loss to Dundee
Caley Thistle keeper Jack Newman, on loan from Dundee United, will face Dundeee this weekend. Image: Jasperimage
On-loan Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman hoping to help Caley Thistle frustrate city rivals…
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle podcaster gives insight into new major shareholder
Caley Thistle were banking on the battery storage plant to help the club's finances.
Battery farm row: Caley Thistle will not benefit from controversial project say community councils
Caledonian Stadium Inverness.
Caley Thistle accept offer for majority shareholding to UK-based sports, entertainment and leisure group
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Duncan Ferguson 'won't make promises' to Caley Thistle trialists as cash injection talks hit…
Jake Davidson captained Inverness against Arbroath on Tuesday. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle's Jake Davidson thinks his positional 'flexibility' can boost quest for further defensive…

Conversation