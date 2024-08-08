Readers want cocktail bar and Mexican diner to brighten up Dingwall High Street – but want rid of seagulls who ‘squawk all night long’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Readers want cocktail bar and Mexican diner to brighten up Dingwall High Street – but want rid of seagulls who ‘squawk all night long’

The P&J previously visited Dingwall's High Street to gather views on improvements to the main thoroughfare. Here are the responses.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Dingwall High Street.
Dingwall High Street. Image: Google Maps

What do Dingwall locals think would make their High Street a better place?

Following a recent article on the town centre, people took to social media to have their say.

Their views included the idea of discount rates to lure in more traders, a cocktail bar or even a Mexican restaurant.

But many warned that the town’s notorious seagull population would need to be dealt with first…

‘Dingwall has the potential to be a destination’

Many called for lower rents on vacant units to give new businesses on the High Street a chance.

Catherine Bentley-Mackenzie suggested: “Why not offer a peppercorn rent for the first 12 months to new businesses to give them a fighting chance of surviving.

“Dingwall has the potential to be a destination and not just somewhere locals ‘pop out’ to.”

David Douglas agreed: “The council need to drop their rates to allow new companies to rent from them and have a viable business.”

Ann Gunn said: “It’s such a shame they are all closing down, but the rates are too high.”

Anne Mackintosh added: “Drop rates and give small businesses a chance.”

‘Get rid of the seagulls’

Considerable thought was given to fighting the seagull presence in the city.

Don Crerar said: “Get rid of the seagulls. They spoil the whole place. I live on the High Street and they squawk all night long.”

Another even suggested a “cull” of the protected species, who are endangered.

One commenter was more lenient towards the gulls who have made Dingwall High Street their home.

Alex Liddle said: “Well, we’ve destroyed their habitats and taken their natural food sources.

“We shouldn’t really be too surprised about gulls simply trying to survive and feed their young. They have as much right to be here as we do.”

Seagull nesting is protected but litter in the high street can further attract gulls to the area – so is discouraged.

Would more outdoor spaces help?

Despite the seagulls, folk asked for a better community space which could spill out with seating on the high street.

Some of the suggestions included a cocktail bar, Mexican restaurant and a deli.

Carol MacKintosh-Ruff said Dingwall “needs a meeting café with books and games”.

Several others also asked for a café with outdoor seating which could take advantage of the wider pavements on one end of Dingwall’s high street.

high street in dingwall
There is debate between more cars and outdoor spaces on the High Street. Image: Google Maps.

‘Create a community’

A lot of the sentiment online focussed on helping fuel the community spirit in Dingwall.

Housing on the High Street was another repeated suggestion.

Catriona Gaikwad said: “Why don’t they have some housing on the High Street.”

Dingwall had a previous High Street regeneration project in 2018 which created flats there.

housing on dingwall high street
Dingwall’s latest High Street housing development. Image: Google Maps.

Some commenters asked for a community arts space with a focus on showcasing local artists’ work for sale.

Carol MacKintosh–Ruff said the gallery “would showcase local talent and be ever changing so would always be relevant”.

Fewer seagulls, more Vikings: The five things that would improve Dingwall’s high street

More from Highlands & Islands

Black cat Alfie sitting on a window ledge.
Beauly cat owner heartbroken as 'outbreak' kills four pets in a single day
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jessiman guilty of voyeurism and public indecency Picture shows; Andrew Jessiman. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 07/08/2024
Ex-youth worker voyeur filmed Highland teen getting ready for bed
The patch of Culbokie wasteland poised for transformation.
Alness fisherman gets permission to build new Culbokie homes after decade-long fight to bring…
River Oich at Fort Augustus. Image: Google Maps.
Man dies after canoe tragedy at river near Fort Augustus
Overlooking The Isle of Harris Golf Club.
Woman taken to hospital after being struck by golf ball on Western Isles course
Cars were restricted on the A828 near Appin.
West coast road reopens to traffic following crash north of Oban
Could new battery storage sites affect bees found at the Castle of Mey gardens?
Plans for battery storage site near King Charles' Castle of Mey spark concern for…
The kits are the first beavers born in the Cairngorms in 400 years. Image: Supplied by Cairngorms National Park.
First beaver kits born in Cairngorms in 400 years
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The Argyll Hotel in Ullapool Picture shows; The Argyll Hotel in Ullapool. n/a. Supplied by Google Streetview Date; Unknown
'He's not a well man': Pub customer spared jail after attack that broke victim's…
Conor Cowan from Stornoway, who had connections to Oban.
Shock as Stornoway skipper held in Spain after 'trafficking 1.2 tonnes of cocaine' in…

Conversation