Readers want cocktail bar and Mexican diner to brighten up Dingwall High Street – but want rid of seagulls who ‘squawk all night long’

What do Dingwall locals think would make their High Street a better place?

Following a recent article on the town centre, people took to social media to have their say.

Their views included the idea of discount rates to lure in more traders, a cocktail bar or even a Mexican restaurant.

But many warned that the town’s notorious seagull population would need to be dealt with first…

‘Dingwall has the potential to be a destination’

Many called for lower rents on vacant units to give new businesses on the High Street a chance.

Catherine Bentley-Mackenzie suggested: “Why not offer a peppercorn rent for the first 12 months to new businesses to give them a fighting chance of surviving.

“Dingwall has the potential to be a destination and not just somewhere locals ‘pop out’ to.”

David Douglas agreed: “The council need to drop their rates to allow new companies to rent from them and have a viable business.”

Ann Gunn said: “It’s such a shame they are all closing down, but the rates are too high.”

Anne Mackintosh added: “Drop rates and give small businesses a chance.”

‘Get rid of the seagulls’

Considerable thought was given to fighting the seagull presence in the city.

Don Crerar said: “Get rid of the seagulls. They spoil the whole place. I live on the High Street and they squawk all night long.”

Another even suggested a “cull” of the protected species, who are endangered.

One commenter was more lenient towards the gulls who have made Dingwall High Street their home.

Alex Liddle said: “Well, we’ve destroyed their habitats and taken their natural food sources.

“We shouldn’t really be too surprised about gulls simply trying to survive and feed their young. They have as much right to be here as we do.”

Seagull nesting is protected but litter in the high street can further attract gulls to the area – so is discouraged.

Would more outdoor spaces help?

Despite the seagulls, folk asked for a better community space which could spill out with seating on the high street.

Some of the suggestions included a cocktail bar, Mexican restaurant and a deli.

Carol MacKintosh-Ruff said Dingwall “needs a meeting café with books and games”.

Several others also asked for a café with outdoor seating which could take advantage of the wider pavements on one end of Dingwall’s high street.

‘Create a community’

A lot of the sentiment online focussed on helping fuel the community spirit in Dingwall.

Housing on the High Street was another repeated suggestion.

Catriona Gaikwad said: “Why don’t they have some housing on the High Street.”

Dingwall had a previous High Street regeneration project in 2018 which created flats there.

Some commenters asked for a community arts space with a focus on showcasing local artists’ work for sale.

Carol MacKintosh–Ruff said the gallery “would showcase local talent and be ever changing so would always be relevant”.

