Fewer seagulls, more Vikings: The five things that would improve Dingwall’s high street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fewer seagulls, more Vikings: The five things that would improve Dingwall’s high street

Locals were asked for some improvement suggestions.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Dingwall High Street. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.
Dingwall High Street. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

A high street should have something for everyone.

Businesses on Dingwall High Street are fighting to attract both locals and North Coast 500 tourists into the town centre.

What improvements have locals suggested to help put it on the map?

General appearance

Locals would like to see the inclusivity and appearance of the high street tidied up.

Owner of Alchemist Gallery, Hazel Gordon said:  “I would very much like it to have better pavements.

Hazel Gordon pictured in Alchemist Gallery in Dingwall
Hazel Gordon, Alchemist Gallery. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

“They are really uneven and I think it’s noticeable for people with less mobility.

“People with power assisted wheelchairs have said they’ve found the pavements really difficult.”

wheelchair user moving down rainy dingwall high street
There are accessibility concerns on Dingwall High Street. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Andrew Downie, who runs Sports & Model, said: “A lot of the gutters and buildings need looked at.

“You’ll notice a lot of the gutters are full of trees, bushes, plants and so on.

“It’s not easy, Especially with a lot of the seagulls we’ve got all around. They take stuff up and drop it down into the gutters.”

Andrew Downie pictured in Sport & Match shop dingwall high street
Andrew Downie, Sport & Match. Image: Will Angus/DCT

Vacant lots

Visitors to Dingwall’s High Street have noted the rise in empty shops over the past few years.

Local Ken Gordon said: “Unless a neighbour brings me in, I wouldn’t do it again from choice.

“The presence of charity shops means that all the other shops have packed up.”

local ken gordon pictured on dingwall high street
Ken Gordon. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Owner of Poster World, Robert Macleod said: “We had the Edinburgh Woollen Mill, M&Co and the Original Factory Shop.

“Ever since they’ve closed down the town has just gone to a ghost town.”

Mr Macleod said he has plans to take over one of the empty lots on the High Street and create a new Viking-themed business for the town. He wants to bring the “culture and tourism” back to Dingwall.

“Dingwall does need something. There are too many shops closing down.”

Robert macleod pictured in his shop poster world on dingwall high street
Robert Macleod, Poster World. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Tourist attractions

Locals want NC500 and other tourism to stop and visit Dingwall High Street rather than simply passing through the town.

Andrew Downie said: “Dingwall itself doesn’t have an actual focal point to bring people in.”

David Duguid, who runs Picaresque Books & Galerie Fantoosh, said: “Something is needed to get more people into the town.”

He suggested utilising Dingwall’s Viking heritage or hydroelectric schemes in appealing to visitors, a view which was supported by others in the town.

david duguid pictured in the entrance of dingwall bookshop
David Duguid, Picaresque Books & Galerie Fantoosh. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Parking on the High Street

Locals have raised the issue of cars blocking the pavements on the High Street.

Local Ian Stutter said: “You’re not far from the supermarket so there’s plenty of parking.

“There’s no need for people to park along here.”

local ian stutter pictured on dingwall high street
Ian Stutter. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Food franchises

Locals wanted to see an improvement to food availability on the High Street.

Owner of Fone Fitness, Ali Kandhro said: “The weekends are very quiet here because those who have families and kids prefer to go to Inverness because there is a food franchise there.

“For small businesses it will benefit if there was food branches like McDonald’s.

“It will encourage people to stay on weekends.”

He added his shop has had to close on Sundays because “there is literally no one on the high street”.

ali kandhro pictured in doorway of his shop on dingwall high street
Ali Kandhro, Fone Fitness. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Read More Dingwall Stories

More from Highlands & Islands

Black Isle Show;s overall champion cow Corskie Illusion.
Classy Simmental Corskie Illusion triumphs at Black Isle Show
Corachie Clematis Garden Centre fire.
Fire breaks out at popular west coast garden centre
Black Isle Show
Gallery: 28 of the best pictures from the Black Isle Show
A9/A95 junction at Granish.
A9 reopened after two-vehicle crash near Aviemore
Judith Cumming, manager of Port nan Gael Stores
'It's not just a convenience - it’s a focal point': New 'one-stop shop' opens…
Creative couple wanted for job on Rum.
'Creative and energetic couple' wanted to provide a warm welcome to the Isle of…
18 Cross Street Stornoway
'Stunning' three-bed home on the edge of Stornoway with old style pantry
Train in Glasgow station.
Travellers urged to 'plan ahead' as buses replace all trains between Aberdeen and Inverness…
The new Loch and Land Festival will include a sunrise mass skinny dip. Image: Loch and Land Festival
Mass skinny dip to take place in Loch Ness as part of new festival
Cromarty Firth councillor Maxine Smith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Highland councillor's 'huge relief' as fake disabled parking permit charges are dropped

Conversation