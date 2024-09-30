THEN AND NOW: Caithness couple celebrate 25 years at helm of Lybster Post Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
THEN AND NOW: Caithness couple celebrate 25 years at helm of Lybster Post Office

Duncan and Gail Winfield say a lot has changed since they starting serving the community in 1999.

By Michelle Henderson
Pictures of Duncan and Gail Winfield outside Lybster Post Office 25 years apart
Pictures of Duncan and Gail Winfield outside Lybster Post Office 25 years apart. Image: Duncan Winfield

A Caithness couple have devoted more than a decade of their life in service to the Lybster community.

Duncan and Gail Winfield have been at the helm of Lybster Post Office for more than two decades.

The pair stepped forward to take on the role of postmaster in 1999 with the sole objective of serving their community.

Two decades on, the couple’s dedication remains undeterred as they mark their 25th anniversary.

Celebrating the milestone occasion, they shared two images with The Press and Journal – one of them standing outside the Main Street branch in 1999 and the other in the present day.

‘We’ve enjoyed every minute of it’

Mr Winfield said they have enjoyed meeting new and regular customers while providing a valued service to their community.

“It has been 25 years of being a part of a rural coastal community in the north of Scotland and we’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” he said.

“It is a far-flung but close-knit community. We have seen a lot of changes and alterations, certainly in the way people shop and the way technology has altered people’s buying and shopping habits.

“When we started, we used to work Monday to Saturday, open at 9am and shut at 5.30pm, and the Post Office used to shut half-day holiday on a Thursday. On a Saturday, the counter used to shut at one o’clock. Now, we’re open seven days a week.”

He added: “We love meeting all the various people, both people in the local community and visitors. You never really know what each day is going to bring. Some people you know, and things are going to be the same and other days, things are totally different.

“You must encompass the change and work with it as far as you can while trying to maintain your traditional values.

“Try and remember that you are serving a wider community and not just the people in the street.

“We’ve had people come from as far away as Berridale and Wick. I say to folk, I probably see everybody in a five-mile radius at least once a year.”

