Schools First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools From Abbotswells to Westpark, check out our bumper Aberdeen First Class primary 1 photo gallery. By Calum Petrie September 30 2024, 4:40 pm September 30 2024, 4:40 pm Share First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6592365/photo-gallery-first-class-2024-aberdeen/ Copy Link 0 comment First Class 2024 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across our patch. We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes. We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands. Here is your gallery of photos from Aberdeen schools. For more of our Schools & Family content, why not sign up to our newsletter here, or check out these stories from Aberdeen: How full is your Aberdeen school? Harlaw Academy one of four over capacity Scandinavian-style classroom arrangements inspired by Lego as Aberdeen school leaves ‘industrial’ education behind ‘We were told they might not survive’: Aberdeen miracle twins start school against all odds Photos: First Class P1 photos from Aberdeen Abbotswells School, P1. Aberdeen School for the Deaf, P1. Airyhall School, P1A. Airyhall School, P1B. Airyhall School, P1C. Ashley Road Primary, P1 Green, with Miss Peterson. Ashley Road Primary, P1 Yellow, with Miss Uniacke. Braehead School, P1C, with Miss Cooper. Braehead School, P1M, with Mrs McNaulty. Bramble Brae School, P1. Brimmond School, P1A. Brimmond School, P1B. Brimmond School, P1C. Cornhill Primary School, P1A. Cornhill Primary School, P1B. Cornhill Primary School, P1C. Countesswells School, P1A. Countesswells School, P1B. Culter Primary, P1D, with Mrs Davidson. Culter Primary, P1R, with Mrs Romanes and Mrs Morrison. Cults Primary School, P1-2. Cults Primary School, P1B Cults Primary School, P1D. Cults Primary School, P1L. Danestone Primary, P1. Danestone Primary, P1-2. Dyce School, P1A. Dyce School, P1B. Dyce School, P1C. Fernielea School, P1A. Fernielea School, P1B. Fernielea School, P1C. Ferryhill School, P1-2R. Ferryhill School, P1C. Ferryhill School, P1PM. Forehill Primary, P1A. Forehill Primary, P1B. Greenbrae Primary School, P1A. Greenbrae Primary School, P1B. Hanover Primary, P1W, Mrs Arso, Miss Wallace. Hanover School, P1Q. Heathryburn Primary, P1S Heathryburn Primary, P1L Kaimhill School, P1AR. Kaimhill School, P1CA. Kaimhill School, P1CF. Kingsford Primary, P1-2RW. Kingsford Primary, P1NK. Kittybrewster School, P1C, with Miss Clydesdale. Kittybrewster School, P1J. Manor Park School, P2-1, with Miss Bruce and Mrs Hewitt. Manor Park School, P2-1, with Miss Dawson and Mrs O’Rourke. Middleton Park School, P1. Mile End School, P1A. Mile End School, P1B. Mile End School, P1C. Mile End School, P1D. Milltimber Primary School, P1A. Milltimber Primary School, P1B. Orchard Brae, P1,Room 4 and Room 12. Quarryhill Primary School, P1I. Quarryhill Primary School, P1P. Riverbank School, P1L and P1M. Scotstown Primary, P1-2. Scotstown Primary, P1T, Miss Taylor. Seaton School, P1 and P1-2, with Miss Backman and Miss Paterson. St Joseph’s RC Primary School, P1M, with Miss Mackay. St Joseph’s RC Primary School, P1C, with Ms Carson. St Peter’s School, P1. Sunnybank Primary School, P1 with Miss Bruce. Sunnybank Primary School, P1, with Miss Cruikshank. Sunnybank Primary School, P1, with Miss MacGregor. Sunnybank Primary School, P1. with Mrs McIntosh and Mrs Anthony. Tullos Primary, P1A. Tullos Primary, P1B. Westpark School, P1. If you want to purchase any of these images visit www.pressandjournal.co.uk/firstclass from October 4 onwards.
