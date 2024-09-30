First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools

From Abbotswells to Westpark, check out our bumper Aberdeen First Class primary 1 photo gallery.

Post Thumbnail
By Calum Petrie

First Class 2024 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across our patch.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Here is your gallery of photos from Aberdeen schools.

For more of our Schools & Family content, why not sign up to our newsletter here, or check out these stories from Aberdeen:

Photos: First Class P1 photos from Aberdeen

Abbotswells School, P1.
Aberdeen School for the Deaf, P1.
Airyhall School, P1A.
Airyhall School, P1B.
Airyhall School, P1C.
Ashley Road Primary, P1 Green, with Miss Peterson.
Ashley Road Primary, P1 Yellow, with Miss Uniacke.
Braehead School, P1C, with Miss Cooper.
Braehead School, P1M, with Mrs McNaulty.
Bramble Brae School, P1.
Brimmond School, P1A.
Brimmond School, P1B.
Brimmond School, P1C.
Cornhill Primary School, P1A.
Cornhill Primary School, P1B.
Cornhill Primary School, P1C.
Countesswells School, P1A.
Countesswells School, P1B.
Culter Primary, P1D, with Mrs Davidson.
Culter Primary, P1R, with Mrs Romanes and Mrs Morrison.
Cults Primary School, P1-2.
Cults Primary School, P1B
Cults Primary School, P1D.
Cults Primary School, P1L.
Danestone Primary, P1.
Danestone Primary, P1-2.
Dyce School, P1A.
Dyce School, P1B.
Dyce School, P1C.
Fernielea School, P1A.
Fernielea School, P1B.
Fernielea School, P1C.
Ferryhill School, P1-2R.
Ferryhill School, P1C.
Ferryhill School, P1PM.
Forehill Primary, P1A.
Forehill Primary, P1B.
Greenbrae Primary School, P1A.
Greenbrae Primary School, P1B.
Hanover Primary, P1W, Mrs Arso, Miss Wallace.
Hanover School, P1Q.
Heathryburn Primary, P1S
Heathryburn Primary, P1L
Kaimhill School, P1AR.
Kaimhill School, P1CA.
Kaimhill School, P1CF.
Kingsford Primary, P1-2RW.
Kingsford Primary, P1NK.
Kittybrewster School, P1C, with Miss Clydesdale.
Kittybrewster School, P1J.
Manor Park School, P2-1, with Miss Bruce and Mrs Hewitt.
Manor Park School, P2-1, with Miss Dawson and Mrs O’Rourke.
Middleton Park School, P1.
Mile End School, P1A.
Mile End School, P1B.
Mile End School, P1C.
Mile End School, P1D.
Milltimber Primary School, P1A.
Milltimber Primary School, P1B.
Orchard Brae, P1,Room 4 and Room 12.
Quarryhill Primary School, P1I.
Quarryhill Primary School, P1P.
Riverbank School, P1L and P1M.
Scotstown Primary, P1-2.
Scotstown Primary, P1T, Miss Taylor.
Seaton School, P1 and P1-2, with Miss Backman and Miss Paterson.
St Joseph’s RC Primary School, P1M, with Miss Mackay.
St Joseph’s RC Primary School, P1C, with Ms Carson.
St Peter’s School, P1.
Sunnybank Primary School, P1 with Miss Bruce.
Sunnybank Primary School, P1, with Miss Cruikshank.
Sunnybank Primary School, P1, with Miss MacGregor.
Sunnybank Primary School, P1. with Mrs McIntosh and Mrs Anthony.
Tullos Primary, P1A.
Tullos Primary, P1B.
Westpark School, P1.

If you want to purchase any of these images visit www.pressandjournal.co.uk/firstclass from October 4 onwards.

Conversation