Pornographic and satanic images broadcast to parishioners after hackers hijack Inverness church’s virtual service

Pornographic and satanic images were broadcast to dozens of Highland parishioners after hackers hijacked their online church service.

Ness Bank Church in Inverness has been forced to move to pre-recorded Sunday services after the breach earlier this month.

Rev Fiona Smith was just about to start the service for about 100 worshippers on October 18 when she became aware of unusual music and “satanic pentagram” signs on the broadcast.

She said: “I took them out immediately but the music was still going on and a gif or virtual image that was pornographic was seen.

“I immediately shut the whole service down and the matter is now in the hands of the police.

“No more than 25 people would have seen the images and the majority saw nothing.”

Last weekend’s service – which was pre-recorded – began with a message from community outreach minister Penelope Smirthwaite, who said: “This service has been pre-recorded and so we will not be having music or hymns.

“This is due to the problems we encountered last week.

“Fiona and Andrew are working hard, behind the scenes, to make our live worship more secure.”

The virtual services will resume but they will no longer be broadcast live as a result.

Instead, services will be pre-recorded, which means there will no longer be any hymns or singing of any kind.

Rev Smith said the church “will not be defeated by people trying to scare and intimidate” them.

She added: “We will continue to reach out to people who would dearly love to come to the church for services, but cannot due to the Covid restrictions.

“We will continue to give them hope with the online services and I will keep on working my socks off to hold the congregation together.”

Inspector Alastair Garrow said police were aware of the incident and investigating.

He added: “This incident would have been upsetting and distressing for those attending the service.”

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: “We take the safety and security of our online congregations extremely seriously and very much regret that this distressing incident has occurred.

“We are investigating the circumstances and will take all necessary protection and compliance actions.”

Volunteers from the church have got through a power of work helping the local community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Inverness Foodstuff, a group run by Ness Bank Church, has provided more than 10,000 meals to the homeless, vulnerable or financially disadvantaged during lockdown.

Their drop-in cafe, which is open three times a week, has adapted and evolved during the pandemic by providing food distribution to those in need six days a week, including a delivery option for individuals unable to leave their homes.

Its contribution to the local community has been recognised by the Scottish Parliament as a much-needed lifeline to participants, with many relying on the service and advice they receive from volunteers to help them through this period.