Sponsored: Money Matters offers special gifts to clients this Christmas

INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVICE ON MONEY MATTERS AROUND THE HIGHLANDS, ISLANDS & MORAY

All of the Independent Financial Advisors at Money Matters would like you wish you a very Merry Christmas and all the best for 2021.

In the lead up to Christmas, Money Matters are offering some exclusive ‘gifts’ for their clients, including, but not limited to:

Eradication of inheritance tax on your death

A Will, Power of Attorney and letters of wish to refer to on your death or incapacity

Provision for college and retirement even if you die

Continued income if you suffer long term ill heath

An all0round desirable lifestyle on retirement

Contact an IFA regarding the suitability and planning of these gifts.

For more information about joining Money Matters, contact Trish Gunn on: 01463 272302 or email: trish.gunn@ajl.co.uk

Advanced Investment & Retirement Planning Ltd is an appointed representative of 2plan wealth management Ltd. It is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and is entered on the FCA register (www.fca.org.uk) under number 507231.

Company Registered in Scotland under number SC361109.

Registered Address 7 Ardross Street, Inverness, IV3 5PL.

Next month’s topic is on January 18 2021, At Retirement & Beyond

