Tesco confirms positive Covid cases at Inverness stores

Tesco has confirmed workers at two of its Inverness stores have tested positive for Covid-19.

The supermarket giant has confirmed staff members at its Extra stores on Eastfield Way and in Inshes have contracted the virus.

A Tesco spokesman said: “A very small number of colleagues at our Inverness Extra and Inverness Ishnes Extra stores are self-isolating after a colleague tested positive for Covid-19.

“The safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers remains our number one priority and we are working with local public health authorities, following all Scottish Government guidance, including when colleagues need to self-isolate, and taking the relevant precautions.

“We have extensive measures across all of our stores to help keep everyone safe, including protective screens at every checkout, a traffic light system at our store entrance monitoring numbers, social distancing signage and regular cleaning.”

It is understood that only one case has been reported at both stores.

The positive cases come after the supermarket giant moved to make the wearing of face masks at its stores mandatory for customers unless medically exempt.

Customers are also being urged to shop alone in a bid to curb the number of shoppers gathering.

Aldi, Asda, Morrisons and Sainsburys have also followed suit.